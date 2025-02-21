Neat Iota II are ultra-tiny speakers with big ambitions and are ideal for small spaces

Neat Acoustics has announced a sequel to its ultra-compact Iota speakers, unveiling them to the public for the first time at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025.

We have remained fond of the very distinctive, adorable and capable Neat Iota speakers, which are some of the smallest hi-fi speakers we've ever encountered that also managed to deliver a hefty sound. We were impressed by the original Iota speakers, saying they are "truly tiny speakers that deliver sound well beyond their size" in our five-star review.

The Neat Iota II sequels retain the same super petite cabinet size and footprint at 13cm tall, 20cm wide and 16.5cm deep, meaning you can place them just about in any space or corner, on desktops or in bookshelves – ideal options if you're short on space but want high-quality sound. In keeping with the original model, they are designed to be placed on their side and can be placed on dedicated stands and wall-mounted if required.

The Iota II sequel features an upgraded mid/bass driver that promises "even better bass extension and bigger scale" than before. There is also a revised crossover, with components chosen with care and designed to minimise any disruption to the signal path. As before, the Iota II aims to deliver "an astonishing presentation of scale which suggests a far larger speaker" than its tiny footprint would suggest. It uses the same ribbon tweeter as before, while the cabinet has slightly chamfered edges compared to the original model.

Back in 2012, we tested the original Iota at £650 per pair; inevitability the price has shot up since then, with the new Neat Iota II costing £1095 per pair. They are available in satin white and satin black finishes.

The Neat Iota II are on demo at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show alongside the brand's higher-end Momentum Jet speakers. We're looking forward to getting a pair of new Iota II in for testing in due course.

MORE:

