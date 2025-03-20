Audiolab upgrades its five-star 6000A amplifier with a new DAC chip, enhanced circuitry and HDMI ARC

News
By published

The 6000A MkII is "an open window" to your music

Audiolab 6000A MkII amplifier in silver
(Image credit: Audiolab)

Audiolab has unveiled the sequel to its five-star 6000A stereo amplifier. The new unit – logically dubbed the Audiolab 6000A MkII – promises to take the original's performance to new heights, and while it may look similar to the outgoing model, internal upgrades tease a more potent performance over the original we reviewed seven years ago.

As before, the Audiolab 6000A MkII delivers 50 watts per channel into 8 ohms, but improvements to the new integrated amp's digital circuitry claim to deliver enhanced sonic talents. Dropping out the ES9018K2M DAC used in the 6000A, Audiolab has switched to a new-generation 32-bit ES9038Q2M ESS Sabre chip for its new model, the same one as found in the more premium Audiolab 7000A amplifier. The 6000A's post-DAC filter uses a class A circuit that is optimised for the new DAC chip, a technology that has trickled down from the more premium Audiolab 9000A and 7000A models.

The analogue circuitry has also enjoyed multiple updates. The 6000A MkII utilises the same Class AB amplification as its predecessor, but this time with an upgraded toroidal transformer and power supply that promises improved sonic capabilities. The circuitry's layout has been optimised to protect the preamplifier section from interference, which, when combined with low-noise power supplies across each stage, seeks to deliver a purer, less distorted signature.

What about inputs and outputs? The new Audiolab amp offers two coaxial and two optical inputs, as well as a new HDMI ARC if you want to slot the 6000A MkII into your TV/AV setup. Analogue sources are also catered for thanks to the amp's trio of line-level RCA stereo connections alongside a moving magnet phono input. The 6000A MkII even offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for the hi-res aptX HD codec.

Audiolab 6000A MkII rear panel shot

(Image credit: Audiolab)

Further, there's a dedicated headphone amplifier (accessible via a 6.3mm headphone output) which teases a "dynamic and detailed performance" with all types of cans. Audiolab has also improved the MM phono stage, teasing a "high-definition, low-noise performance" for your records.

Visually, the new amp doesn't stray much from the aesthetics or layout of its predecessor, exhibiting broadly the same metal chassis, control panel and OLED display as before. That's no huge issue, as we found the build of the original 6000A, while not exactly revolutionary, to be "of a high standard" when we reviewed it in 2018.

Audiolab is clearly aiming to focus on the original 6000A's sonic performance, with improved clarity, focus and authority promised. We await with anticipation to see if it can deliver on those claims, especially in light of new rivals in this price category – although the new Audiolab is priced more competitively than the five-star Arcam A5 and the newly launched Rega Brio Mk7.

The Audiolab 6000A MkII will be available from April in a choice of silver or black finishes and will cost £699 (further prices pending).

MORE:

These are our picks for the best stereo amplifiers

This Quincy Jones-produced disco tune has become my go-to test track – and taught me a valuable lesson about hi-fi, too

Read our high-end Gryphon Audio Diablo 33 review

TOPICS
Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Rega Brio Mk7 amp
Rega reveals 7th generation Brio amplifier – and this time it has a DAC!
Musical Fidelity Nu-Vista 600.2 amplifier on display
Musical Fidelity's integrated amp strives for a sweet, powerful sound thanks to its "reference-level" tech
Eversolo DMP-A6 Gen 2
Eversolo follows up its hi-fi hit with the upgraded DMP-A6 Gen 2 music streamer
Integrated amplifier: Rega Elicit Mk5
Rega Elicit MK5
Audiolab M-DAC Plus
Audiolab M-DAC+
Cyrus 40 AMP integrated amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase
Cyrus 40 AMP
Latest in Stereo Amplifiers
Audiolab 6000A MkII amplifier in silver
Audiolab upgrades its five-star 6000A amplifier with a new DAC chip, enhanced circuitry and HDMI ARC
WiiM Vibelink Amp stereo amplifier
WiiM's Vibelink Amp stereo amplifier officially launches – with ultra-competitive pricing
Gryphon Audio Diablo 333 integrated amplifier
Gryphon Audio Diablo 333
Roksan Atessa Streaming Amplifier in black finish on wooden rack
Roksan’s stylish Attessa Streaming Amplifier is rocking a cool £300 off thanks to this juicy deal
Audio Research Reference 330M floating on a black background
Audio Research’s new flagship monoblock power amp is a serious high-end powerhouse
WiiM Vibelink Amp and WiiM Ultra
The WiiM Vibelink Amp is WiiM's first integrated amp with no streaming elements
Latest in News
Audiolab 6000A MkII amplifier in silver
Audiolab upgrades its five-star 6000A amplifier with a new DAC chip, enhanced circuitry and HDMI ARC
Qobuz
Qobuz reveals average payout per stream – and claims it is higher than rivals
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Quick! This five-star Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbar has dropped close to its lowest price
The Google Pixel 9a being held horizontally at waist-height so only the back is visible.
The Google Pixel 9a launches at £100 less than the iPhone 16e with a better screen
A woman flicking through stacks of vinyl records in a Rough Trade shop.
Vinyl records and music streaming both hit landmark highs – but the one growing faster in revenue may surprise you
Vertere DG X turntable in black finish
Vertere's gorgeous DG X turntable features significant updates for a more refined performance overall