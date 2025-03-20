Audiolab upgrades its five-star 6000A amplifier with a new DAC chip, enhanced circuitry and HDMI ARC

Audiolab has unveiled the sequel to its five-star 6000A stereo amplifier. The new unit – logically dubbed the Audiolab 6000A MkII – promises to take the original's performance to new heights, and while it may look similar to the outgoing model, internal upgrades tease a more potent performance over the original we reviewed seven years ago.

As before, the Audiolab 6000A MkII delivers 50 watts per channel into 8 ohms, but improvements to the new integrated amp's digital circuitry claim to deliver enhanced sonic talents. Dropping out the ES9018K2M DAC used in the 6000A, Audiolab has switched to a new-generation 32-bit ES9038Q2M ESS Sabre chip for its new model, the same one as found in the more premium Audiolab 7000A amplifier. The 6000A's post-DAC filter uses a class A circuit that is optimised for the new DAC chip, a technology that has trickled down from the more premium Audiolab 9000A and 7000A models.

The analogue circuitry has also enjoyed multiple updates. The 6000A MkII utilises the same Class AB amplification as its predecessor, but this time with an upgraded toroidal transformer and power supply that promises improved sonic capabilities. The circuitry's layout has been optimised to protect the preamplifier section from interference, which, when combined with low-noise power supplies across each stage, seeks to deliver a purer, less distorted signature.

What about inputs and outputs? The new Audiolab amp offers two coaxial and two optical inputs, as well as a new HDMI ARC if you want to slot the 6000A MkII into your TV/AV setup. Analogue sources are also catered for thanks to the amp's trio of line-level RCA stereo connections alongside a moving magnet phono input. The 6000A MkII even offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for the hi-res aptX HD codec.

(Image credit: Audiolab)

Further, there's a dedicated headphone amplifier (accessible via a 6.3mm headphone output) which teases a "dynamic and detailed performance" with all types of cans. Audiolab has also improved the MM phono stage, teasing a "high-definition, low-noise performance" for your records.

Visually, the new amp doesn't stray much from the aesthetics or layout of its predecessor, exhibiting broadly the same metal chassis, control panel and OLED display as before. That's no huge issue, as we found the build of the original 6000A, while not exactly revolutionary, to be "of a high standard" when we reviewed it in 2018.

Audiolab is clearly aiming to focus on the original 6000A's sonic performance, with improved clarity, focus and authority promised. We await with anticipation to see if it can deliver on those claims, especially in light of new rivals in this price category – although the new Audiolab is priced more competitively than the five-star Arcam A5 and the newly launched Rega Brio Mk7.

The Audiolab 6000A MkII will be available from April in a choice of silver or black finishes and will cost £699 (further prices pending).

