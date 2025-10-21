KEF’s new Coda W wireless speaker will handle all your vinyl and streaming needs

So now we know. Last week’s KEF teaser prompted fevered speculation in the What Hi-Fi? office; would we see a new wireless system to follow in the footsteps of the LS50 Wireless II, LS60 Wireless and LSX II? The answer: yes and no.

While the new KEF Coda W does have some of the same features as these models, it builds on the brand's legendary Coda range, which started life in the 1970s and made hi-fi sound more accessible. But, as we’ll see, it has plenty of modern smarts to complement that illustrious heritage.

The focus here is squarely on bringing the turntable into the mix, adding wireless skills to a true hi-fi speaker. That way, you can seamlessly switch from vinyl to streaming or listening over Bluetooth when the need arises. Plus it works with all sorts of other devices such as TVs and games consoles.

Inside lurks a 5.25-inch 12th-generation Uni-Q driver array, which KEF claims delivers a “remarkably detailed performance”. KEF has been producing Uni-Q drivers for decades, so it has plenty of expertise in this area. The tweeter is positioned at the acoustic centre of the woofer to recreate how sound is produced naturally, giving uniform dispersion throughout the room for a more natural listen.

With the Coda W’s 200 watts of total power, and dedicated amplifiers in both the primary and secondary speakers’ tweeters and woofers, you should get room-filling sound even from the relatively small cabinets. KEF's Musical Integrity Engine – a suite of DSP algorithms – has been specially tuned for Coda W for greater detail and accuracy in the sound.

Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Adaptive is also on board, for low-latency wireless audio with a robust connection, while aptX Lossless supports CD-quality audio up to 16-bit/44.1 kHz. That's not quite up to Spotify Lossless (24-bit/44.1kHz), nor that of rival hi-res streaming services which offer even higher quality. But it's still better than non-lossless.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: KEF) (Image credit: KEF) (Image credit: KEF) (Image credit: KEF) (Image credit: KEF) (Image credit: KEF) (Image credit: KEF)

You connect Coda W to a turntable using the integrated phono pre-amplifier, or RCA input for those record players with a built-in phono pre-amp.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's an HDMI ARC port for hooking it up to your TV too, plus a subwoofer output for connecting a dedicated sub. A USB Type-C port lets you use it as a desktop speaker system with your computer, and RCA and optical connections allow you to connect CD players, Blu-ray players and games consoles, adding even more versatility.

Control is via buttons on the top of one of the units, or you can fire up the KEF Connect mobile app for more customisation options such as tweaking the equaliser.

It's a good-looking system too, thanks to its clean lines and minimalist aesthetic, helped in no small part by its choice of five finishes: Vintage Burgundy, Nickel Grey, Moss Green, Midnight Blue, or Dark Titanium.

It comes with a 3-metre interspeaker cable, or you can buy an extra 8-metre C-Link interspeaker cable to give you more placement options over a wider area. The speakers are also compatible with the SQ1 floor stands to give them more height.

The KEF Coda W are on sale now for £799 / $1000 / AU$1450 per pair. Look out for a full review soon.

MORE:

Check out a history of KEF speakers, from the K1 to the Concept Blades

I don’t think the KEF LS60 Wireless floorstanding speakers get enough credit – here's why

Our pick of the best hi-fi systems you can buy