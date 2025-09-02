While the latest and greatest OLED TVs are, understandably, the most exciting models on the market, we often recommend scouting out TVs from the previous year to most people.

This is because, based on our experience, you can often score a very talented television with a hefty discount if you're willing to go for a previous generation model.

Case in point, the Sony A80L, a TV that I think is so good that I have one set up in my living room as we speak.

It's a stellar TV that snatched the Product of the Year Award back in 2023, and it continues to deliver a deeply cinematic experience to this day.

Pair that with 4K/120Hz gaming support with VRR and ALLM, Google TV for streaming, and a surprisingly potent sound performance, and what more could you need?

Well, there is the price to consider, and while £1044 for the 55-inch version at Amazon does seem enticing compared to the £2399 launch price, there is a better option available right now.

The LG C4 is a year newer, features two more HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of up to 4K/144Hz with Dolby Vision Gaming, and it's slated to get five years of software updates, which means it should be better future-proofed than the Sony.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not to mention it's currently cheaper than the Sony A80L, though stock is dwindling. So, if you are after a top-notch OLED that doesn't break the bank, then I wouldn't hesitate to snap up this offer at Amazon, which drops the price down to £989.

My only word of caution is that this isn't the lowest price we've seen the LG C4 at, but with stock quickly drying up, and considering the C5 is already seeing some worthwhile discounts, we wouldn't bet any money on it sticking around for much longer.

LG and Sony have taken different paths when it comes to refreshing their respective TV lineups. LG opts for a yearly update cycle, whereas Sony has chosen to keep its models around for upwards of two years. In fact, the C4 is technically a competitor with 2024's Bravia 8; though we reviewed it when it was still a rival to 2023's A80L.

While the now two-year-old A80L remains a brilliant set with what looks to be plenty of availability (specifically for the 55-inch model), the LG is the more sensible buy here.

They both use the same LG Display-made OLED panel, which doesn't feature any of the next-gen QD-OLED, MLA-OLED or Primary RGB Tandem OLED brightness boosting tech. That's no real shame, however, as we were incredibly complimentary of both TVs' picture performance.

They both feature exceptional contrast, with deep inky blacks and vibrant colours, though the Sony is a hair more cinematic in our experience. That being said, the C4 was dangerously close to swiping the Product of the Year Award back in 2024, so there's not much in the way of competition here.

The two main reasons that I would opt for the LG C4 rather than the A80L are do to with the TVs' specifications and price. I have multiple HDMI 2.1-equipped devices hooked up to my Sony TV, and I've already had to make compromises when it comes to capping my Xbox Series S to 4K 60Hz, as my PlayStation 5 and Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus already occupy the two HDMI 2.1 sockets.

This isn't something you have to worry about with the C4, as all of its sockets are the full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 standard, meaning that if you're like me and have multiple gaming inputs and an HDMI eARC audio device, then you needn't stress.

Furthermore, the C4 carries a couple of advantages from being a year newer. It's part of LG's Re:New programme, meaning it will be eligible for five years of software updates, whereas Sony is more reliant on Google to update its software.

More importantly, we noted in our full review that the LG C4's display exhibited "more pop than the Sony A80L", with punchier brightness that didn't sacrifice picture authenticity.

So, if you're looking to save money on an OLED TV without compromising on picture performance, then I'd point you towards the LG C4. It might not be the newest, but if you're already considering an older OLED, such as the Sony A80L, then I'd personally think twice.

MORE:

Read our full Sony A80L OLED TV review

And check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

And find the best TV deals here