Live
Black Friday 2025: our pick of the best deals on headphones, TVs, speakers, soundbars and more
It’s a marathon not a sprint finding the best audio visual deals and we’re running it right now
Black Friday week is in full swing, which means there’s still plenty of time to grab that illusive OLED TV or new set of stereo speakers that you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on all year.
But, with prices fluctuating as retailers fight for your attention, knowing which product to buy and when to buy it can be tricky, even for the most well-informed enthusiast.
Which is why we’ve stocked up on coffee (and Pro Plus tablets), accepted our fate as your personal shoppers and started populating this live blog with our pick of the best hi-fi and home cinema deals currently available – as well as a few warnings on bad deals to avoid.
Every deal we recommend, unless explicitly stated otherwise, is on a product we’ve fully reviewed, price checked and really do recommend.
If you have any questions about any of the deals or products we’re recommending in this hub, jump over to our Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A where you can chat directly with our experts.
With that out of the way, here are the What Hi-Fi? team’s pick of the best Black Friday deals on everything we review, from TVs to headphones, soundbars and speakers...
The best Black Friday headphone deals under £100: these 15 pairs won't break the bank
If you've only got £100 to spend, you might think Black Friday isn't for you. But wait. It might not seem like a lot of money, but £100 can buy you some pretty awesome headphones, from the Award-winning Sony WF-C710N, to the Technics EAH-AZ40M2, and plenty in between.
With those models in particular, you would have enough left over for the bus fare home. But others – like the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 – usually cost well over £100, but have snuck below thanks to a Black Friday deal.
If you're looking for a new pair, but can't spend too much, check out our guide to the best Black Friday headphone deals under £100. It includes in-ear and over-ear models, both wired and wireless.
Read the full article: The best Black Friday headphone deals under £100
The superb Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 speakers drop in price – save £70!
Wharfedale's Diamond 12.1 speakers have been firm favourites of ours for years, with the five-star models offering a wonderful blend of good build quality, unfussy partnering nature and a full-bodied, detailed, expansive and refined sound – something that's quite rare to find at this budget price!
These speakers have also nabbed a 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award win, and a new Diamond 12i range was only just announced last week as a successor to this established, well-regarded speaker line-up.
This means, however, that the excellent Diamond 12.1 have plunged in price – you can save a sizeable £70 off their full price and snap them up for just £179 at Richer Sounds. If you're after truly affordable speakers or looking to set up your first hi-fi system, these are the ones we highly recommend.
The former Award-winning Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 speakers are hugely impressive for their budget price point. They are engaging, refined and full-bodied speakers that work well with price-compatible electronics, and deserve a place high on your shortlist. This £70 saving is across all four finishes.
Deal also available at Peter Tyson
Get half off Apple's Award-winning streaming service for the first six months
If you're looking for a streaming service that offers top-quality picture as well as a decent offering of TV shows and movies, you would be hard-pressed to find a better option than Apple TV. In fact, it bagged a What Hi-Fi? Award this year for its "superb picture" and excellent audio quality.
And we've spotted a Black Friday offer that makes it even more tempting for movie lovers.
Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is available for just £4.99 a month for six months, down from its usual price of £9.99.
That saves you a total of £30 for that period before it goes back up to its regular cost. This gives you a decent amount of time to enjoy its offerings and decide whether you want to continue, all at a discounted price.
Apple TV was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple TV
The Award-winning streaming service is available for £4.99 a month for six months with this Black Friday deal. That's a great saving considering the quality of what you are getting.
Read our Apple TV review
£100 off clear, detailed Q Acoustics standmounts? Very interesting
If you're planning on building a budget hi-fi system this Black Friday and you need a pair of standmount speakers at its core, you could do a lot worse than this rather tantalising Q Acoustics deal.
The affordable Q Acoustics 3020c would slot nicely into a fledgling system, provided you partner them with an appropriately forgiving amp. They're clear, detailed and spacious speakers made to an impressive standard, and now that they've dropped from £399 to just £299 at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, they're an enticing budget prospect with £100 slashed from their standard RRP.
£100 off a pair of clear, detailed Q Acoustics 3020c is a deal that needs serious consideration this Black Friday. Dropping from around £400 to just under £300 is a major saving, and it makes the 3020c a different proposition entirely if you're seeking excellent value in the November sales.
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson
A word of advice for TV shoppers from our editor
Every year one of the most common questions we get during Black Friday is if it’s worth upgrading your TV.
This year our advice is heavily caveated. We’ve seen palpable improvements in the top end of the OLED TV market, with new Primary RGB tandem OLED and next generation QD-OLED panel tech driving big picture quality improvements to key sets, including the Product of the Year-winning Sony Bravia 8 II. But, step down models including the LG C5, Samsung S90F and Panasonic Z90B aren’t improving at the same pace.
As a result, we’re recommending buyers who have invested in a flagship OLED in past few years will most likely be better off waiting another year, at least, before upgrading – especially with new RGB Mini LED panel tech set to launch next year as a challenge to OLED’s dominance in general.
On top of that, existing step-down OLED owners who bought their TV in the past few years should generally avoid upgrading unless they’re going for a larger flagship. The performance improvements you’ll get going from an LG C3 to an LG C5, for example, won’t justify the cost.
It’s only people who are yet to make the jump to OLED at all that we’re really recommending sets to this year, as a result. If you meet that description there are thankfully some good deals doing the rounds though, especially on the 65-inch LG C5 (mentioned further down) and 48-inch Samsung S90F.
The Samsung S90F is a TV we're happy to recommend for its bright, punchy picture, excellent app support and impressive gaming specs. Despite its relatively small size, it doesn't skimp on features, which makes it a seriously competitive OLED enjoying a lovely discount price.
Read the full 48-inch Samsung S90F review