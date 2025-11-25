(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Black Friday week is in full swing, which means there’s still plenty of time to grab that illusive OLED TV or new set of stereo speakers that you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on all year.

But, with prices fluctuating as retailers fight for your attention, knowing which product to buy and when to buy it can be tricky, even for the most well-informed enthusiast.

Which is why we’ve stocked up on coffee (and Pro Plus tablets), accepted our fate as your personal shoppers and started populating this live blog with our pick of the best hi-fi and home cinema deals currently available – as well as a few warnings on bad deals to avoid.

Every deal we recommend, unless explicitly stated otherwise, is on a product we’ve fully reviewed, price checked and really do recommend.

If you have any questions about any of the deals or products we’re recommending in this hub, jump over to our Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A where you can chat directly with our experts.

With that out of the way, here are the What Hi-Fi? team’s pick of the best Black Friday deals on everything we review, from TVs to headphones, soundbars and speakers...