Record Store Day date confirmed! RSD 2025 returns this April to support UK indie record stores

It's that time of year again. Yes, Record Store Day is back for 2025, and now that it's celebrating its 18th birthday, it's finally free to have a drink to toast its success in shining the spotlight on the humble indie music retailer. The popular annual celebration of vinyl and its purveyors promises another raft of exclusive releases for 2025, though we've not yet had confirmation of the records and artists involved.

What we do know is that the 18th edition of RSD will land on Saturday 12th April this year, although exclusive discounts and events are always happening across the year as part of the initiative's push to keep vinyl going, with over 270 record shops across the UK coming together to celebrate.

RSD 2024 saw hundreds of exclusive and limited edition vinyl releases being made available to customers on a first-come, first-served basis, and while we've not had any announcements made for this year's event, we're expecting a decent showing of goodies to be unveiled in the coming weeks. Last year saw special edition drops from the likes of Blur, Bryan Ferry, Frank Turner, Pearl Jam and Gorillaz, so it's definitely worth checking in with us or the RSD website to avoid missing the boat.

Last year's Record Store Day saw exclusive vinyl releases from the likes of Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, De La Soul and Cat Stevens. (Image credit: Record Store Day)

Record Store Day has teamed up with multiple commercial partners for 2025, including the DEYA Brewing Company, Mirvala Wine and Bowers & Wilkins, the last of whom will support the event with "the very best audio equipment to enhance the vinyl listening experience".

According to Giles Pocock, B&W's VP of Brand Marketing: "We’ve always believed in the power of music to bring people together, and independent record stores are the beating heart of that community. Record Store Day is a celebration of the artistry and craftsmanship that make music so special, and we’re proud to continue our support for these incredible spaces."

Record Store Day will return on April 12th 2025 in the UK, with artists and labels using the initiative to spread the virtues of physical music media while championing independent record retailers. Stay tuned for further details on the initiative and, hopefully, a list of the exclusive records and events arriving as part of Record Store Day 2025.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are the best record players on the market to play your RSD releases on

The best turntable accessories to upgrade your vinyl sound

Gimmick or Godsend? I spent a week with FiiO’s retro cassette deck and Discman to test their modern-day merit