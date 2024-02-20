Record Store Day 2024: dates, guides, and the full list of releases

By Joe Svetlik
published

270 participating stores, one big party

Record Store Day banner logo 2024
It's that time of year again – Record Store Day 2024 is coming, and it promises to be the best yet. It couldn't come at a better time for vinyl – sales are accelerating, and last year grew at their fastest rate this decade. Time for a party.

RSD celebrates all things vinyl, with all kinds of special releases, performances and events planned to delight fans and shine a light on the whole record store community, from the punters to the people toiling away in the shops and the labels that put out the tunes in the first place.

It may have started in the US (back in 2008, if you're interested), but RSD is now a truly global event. In the UK alone, over independent 270 stores will take part this year, so wherever you live, there's sure to be one near you.

Here you'll find everything you need to know to ensure you don't miss out on this year's celebrations.

What is Record Store Day 2024?

It's a day celebrating independent record shops and the vital role they play in their communities. 

It all started in 2007, when vinyl sales were a fraction of their current number. Faced with increased digital competition from both online retailers and digital streaming services, a group of record store owners in Baltimore, Maryland wanted to raise awareness of the flagging format, and to highlight the thousands of people who work in and around record shops. They decided to hold an event – the first Record Store Day took place on 29th April 2008.

The event has been held every year since, even managing to weather the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, due to covid-19 restrictions, it was delayed until later in the year, and then was held as a series of 'RSD Drops'. In 2020, the first RSD Black Friday was held to spread the celebration into the winter. This has continued to be held every year since.

In 2022, Taylor Swift became RSD's first ever global ambassador for the event's 15th anniversary. Swift's 2023 RSD exclusive Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions became the first RSD vinyl to debut inside the Billboard 200 top 10, at number three.

RSD is all about the special edition vinyl. You can't buy these limited editions online (not officially anyway, but there are always a few unscrupulous re-sellers around), nor can you pre-order or reserve any copies – you have to get up early and queue like everyone else. The whole point of the day is to get people visiting record shops, after all.

Some shops hold events too, like signings or special performances, or even just dishing out merchandise. Check out the official RSD website to see what's happening at your local store.

Record Store dates: when is RSD 2024?

Apart from those pandemic years [shudder], RSD has taken place every April, and this year is no different. The date for your diary is Saturday 20th April 2024 – remember, you can't reserve any special releases, you'll have to get down to the shop yourself, along with every other vinyl head in the area. Better set your alarm...

The best Record Store Day 2024 releases

Below you'll find the complete list of RSD 2024 releases. There are quite a few, including reissues and special editions from the likes of The Beat, Young Fathers, Tricky, Sonny Rollins, Sonic Youth, Sun Ra, The Orb, Public Image Limited, London Grammar and even the Airplane! soundtrack. Yes, really.

And it's not just vinyl. Among the releases are cassettes, hardback books, picture discs and plenty else besides.

Here's the full list of RSD 2024 releases...

100 Gecs – Snake Eyes: 10" Picture Disc 

10000 Maniacs – Playing Favorites: LP 

101 Strings – Astro-Sounds From Beyond The Year 2000: LP 

1975, The – The 1975 Live At Gorilla: LP 

86TVs – You Don't Have To Be Yourself: 10" EP 

94 East Featuring Prince – The Legendary Recordings, 1975-1985: LP 

Aggrovators – Dubbing at King Tubbys: LP

