Discogs and Record Store Day team up for a special international 'Afters' event

Discogs has partnered with Record Store Day for an international online shopping event on 22nd April.

This post-event sale is called "Record Store Day Afters" and is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm in the UK. It will allow fans all around the world to buy exclusive limited-edition releases from official shops online.

The full list of participating regions – which includes the UK, Australia, and Canada – can be found on the Discogs Site. If you’re in an eligible area, it could be a great chance to get hold of anything you missed during the main event on Saturday 20th April.

Record Store Day was started in 2007 by a team of six dedicated music fans. It was founded as a celebration of both vinyl records and the stores that sell them and has since grown into an influential force behind the resurgence of vinyl.

Many artists have special releases hitting shelves (or online shopping baskets) this year, including David Bowie, The Cure, Gorillaz, Fleetwood Mac, Paramore, The Rolling Stones, and The Weeknd.

Discogs, the online music shopping network, will also have several Record Store Day lists, guides, and more available throughout the event.

This year’s Record Store Day is the 17th edition of the event. Vinyl sales rose by nearly 12 per cent in the UK during 2023, hitting close to six million LP sales in total, a huge increase from the paltry 200,000 sold in 2007 when RSD was founded.

