Next week: celebrating Vinyl Week 2024 on What Hi-Fi?

With Record Store Day fast approaching its annual third-weekend-in-April slot, the editorial team at What Hi-Fi? will be getting in on the action and in record-playing mood with a week-long event of special features, exclusive reviews and expert advice on all things vinyl and turntable-related.

Running from Monday 15th April to Sunday 21st April, with this year's Record Store Day taking place on Saturday 20th April, What Hi-Fi?'s Vinyl Week 2024 will be celebrating our love for this most analogue of formats.

The continuing prevalence and popularity of turntables is still a very welcome surprise to us, as we all thought their time in the hi-fi spotlight was long gone a decade or so ago. Despite the dominance of music streaming, vinyl sales are continuing to grow year on year. According to the RIAA's recent report, vinyl record sales in the USA rose by 10 per cent to $1.4 billion in 2023, marking 17 years of consecutive growth. That's certainly good news, both for vinyl music fans and record stores.

And much like getting a crate full of surprise vinyl records, we've got plenty of goodies in store for you. We have an exclusive first review from a new turntable brand, reviews of record players from Dual and JBL, as well as of a high-end moving magnet cartridge from Vertere. Exciting.

We have interviewed independent record stores about what customers are buying and what valuable records they are hunting for, while our seasoned editorial team will be opining on record playing trends, taking a look back to the first vinyl records they bought and the very first 1976 issue of What Hi-Fi?, and musing about the younger generation's fascination with vinyl. Along the way, you'll also learn exactly how a turntable makes a sound from a record, what to look for when buying second-hand vinyl, and top tips on how to safely store your beloved records.

We will also be updating all our expert advice and how-to guides so you'll be in good hands when buying a new turntable, learning how to set one up perfectly and get it sounding its best, and just which are the best spinners we've tested and reviewed in our 48-year history. It's a packed week, so don't miss out!

Our Vinyl Week 2024 will kick off in earnest on Monday 15th April, and you will be able to stay updated on all the latest features, advice and reviews by heading to our dedicated Vinyl Week hub, or simply bookmark this page to check out the latest highlights and headlines all next week.

