The 9 best Record Store Day releases 2024 – Gorillaz, Pearl Jam and more

Record Store Day has returned! The nationwide event to raise interest and awareness of all things vinyl is back and bigger than ever, with a frankly bulging list of special releases and limited edition records to keep vinyl lovers happy and entice newcomers into the exciting, if sometimes wallet-draining, world of record collecting. Record Store Day 2024 arrives on April 20th, and we couldn't be more excited.

To make the occasion, we've selected a few choice cuts and exclusives set to be arriving as part of the event. The full list of exclusive RSD releases is pretty extensive, so we've curated the releases we think will be worth sniffing out as you peruse your local record shop on the hunt for something special.

Black Sabbath – Paranoid (1970)

(Image credit: Black Sabbath, Vertigo)

Forget Sergeant Pepper's or Led Zeppelin II, there are some very serious rock acolytes and music journos who would swear blind that Black Sabbath's Paranoid is the most important and influential rock album ever conceived, paving the way for the genre to get hard, heavy and experimental all in equal measure.

If you adore the sludge and heft of grunge, the forward-thinking experimentation of prog metal or practically any alternative rock group since the '70s, chances are they can trace their lineage back to the groundwork laid by Ozzy, Iommi and co. Paranoid is only Sabbath's second studio release, yet it grabs you by the throat and never lets go for a moment thanks to its beautifully realised collection of heavy metal classics.

Gorillaz – Cracker Island (2023)

(Image credit: Gorillaz, Parlophone / Warner)

Even more than 20 years since their inception, Gorillaz continue to have a startling impact on the British music scene as an ever-evolving and usually pretty unpredictable band.

Cracker Island feels like an album of consolidation rather than true experimentation. That's no bad thing, though, with Albarn's virtual outfit feeling as vibrant and fine-tuned as ever thanks to a polished, eclectic mix of tracks featuring the likes of Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, Steve Nicks and Beck, while the opening title track will give your speakers a lower body workout thanks to Thundercat's agile bass virtuosity. Gorillaz have very much still got it.

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours (1977)

(Image credit: Fleetwood Mac, Warner Bros.)

We just couldn't leave it out. Even after all this time, Rumours remains a go-to repository of some of our favourite test tracks, benefiting from sparkling production and some of the catchiest, most polished songwriting you'll find from the rock genre. Anyone who says they don't like Rumours is either deranged, obstinate or just plain dishonest.

Practically every tune, from Go Your Own Way to Don't Stop, is flirting with or has attained iconic status, and the album's continued adoration by new generations of listeners in this digital age reflects its enduring quality and accessibility for young and old alike. If you don't have a vinyl version in your collection, it's high time you filled such a gaping chasm with a record that's become as indispensable as Astral Weeks or Nevermind.

Ludovico Einaudi – Live At The Royal Albert Hall (2010)

(Image credit: Sonic Youth, Starbucks Entertainment)

Much like Fleetwood Mac above (although for entirely different reasons), the melancholic elegance of Ludovico Einaudi's work has made him and his work firm favourites within the walls of our testing rooms.

The piano is a seriously tough instrument to replicate, making it ideal test fodder, and few composers have managed to get such levels of emotional expression from the instrument as the Italian master. This live recording from the Albert Hall in 2010, meanwhile, adds new layers of complexity and resonance that are usually reserved for live recordings.

Sonic Youth – Hits Are for Squares (2008)

(Image credit: Sonic Youth, Starbucks Entertainment)

Looking for the ideal entry point to the exciting world of New York noise-rockers Sonic Youth? Then look no further than Hits Are For Squares, the pleasingly ironically-titled first greatest hits compilation from the US group which was curated, not exclusively by the band themselves, but selected by fellow musicians and artists, including Beck, The Flaming Lips and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, among others.

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter (2024)

(Image credit: Pearl Jam, Monkeywrench / Republic)

Yes, they're still going strong after all this time. Dark Matter will be the twelfth studio album put out by grunge pioneers Pearl Jam, with a special edition dropping to coincide rather nicely with Record Store Day – the album officially comes out on the 19th, the day before the official RSD date.

If you just can't wait until then, the new record's title track can be streamed live on platforms including Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music. It's a rather pleasing return to the group's hard, grungey roots that's bound to appease long-term followers, and makes us pretty keen to see what the rest of the album holds in store.

Blur – Parklife (1994)

(Image credit: Blur, Food)

Blur's Parklife still stands up as not only one of the definitive Britpop albums of the '90s, but as one of the most iconic and beloved British records of all time. Bold, braggadocio but commendably playful and poppy, there's still an enduring accessibility to the record as it celebrates its thirtieth (!) anniversary on almost exactly the same date as Record Store 2024.

The exclusive 30th Anniversary Zoetrope edition features a rather eye-catching multi-coloured picture disc, complete with seemingly infinite numbers of greyhounds running in concentric circles around the record's outer edges. Maybe it's a metaphor for life or something?

South Park – The 25th Anniversary Concert (2022)

(Image credit: Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Mercury Studios)

What better way to celebrate one of the longest-running and most successful and acclaimed animated shows of all time than with a live rundown of some of the series' most iconic musical numbers, recorded live at the Red Rocks amphitheatre near Morrison, Colorado?

Most of the track titles aren't repeatable here for obvious reasons, but if you're a lover of Matt Stone and Trey Parker's delightfully puerile satirical sensibilities, head on down to an independent record store and have yourself a time. Plus, that special "Towelie" edition front cover is a psychedelic masterpiece.

The Rolling Stones – The Rolling Stones (1964)

(Image credit: The Rolling Stones, Decca)

The Stones' eponymous debut doesn't quite see the legendary group hit the ground running at full pace, but it served as a pretty firm indication of what would follow when the band hit their stride in the late 1960s and early 1970s with the likes of Let It Bleed, Exile On Main St. and Sticky Fingers.

There's still a lot to love about the 1964 R&B and blues-oriented debut, even if most of the pleasure comes from hearing the band performing versions of established standards like Chuck Berry's Carol and Bobby Troup's Route 66.

