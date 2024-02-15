Record Store Day returns! RSD 2024's exclusive vinyl releases include Blur, Gorillaz, Pixies and more

Record Store Day is back for another year, and it's set to be one of the biggest events yet. The popular annual celebration of all things vinyl is back with another raft of exclusive releases for 2024. The official day of celebration is Saturday 20th this year, but bear in mind that exclusive discounts and events are happening across the year to keep vinyl sales strong.

RSD 2024 sees hundreds of exclusive and limited edition releases being made available to customers on a first-come, first-served basis, with vinyl albums spanning genres from rock and pop to jazz, hip-hop, reggae, classical and even folk.

There's almost certainly something in there for you, and we've included a link to the official list of course, but a few major artists such as Blur, Bryan Ferry, Frank Turner, Madness and Pixies will have audiophiles reaching for their wallets in anticipation of the big day. Pearl Jam is unveiling an RSD exclusive coloured edition of their new album Dark Matter (out April 19th), while Gorillaz is set to unveil a limited-run deluxe vinyl edition of their 2023 smash Cracker Island.

(Image credit: Record Store Day )

Hundreds of artists and musicians have joined together for this latest RSD initiative to treat fans with limited edition vinyl recordings that can solely be discovered in independent UK record stores. You can find the event's participating stores by using RSD's handy store locator.

The full list of records is available online, but we've picked out a few choice cuts that we're particularly excited about:

Black Sabbath: Paranoid (12" EP)

Bloc Party: The High Life (12" EP)

Blur: Parklife (Zoetrope LP)

The Cranberries: Bury The Hatchet (2LP)

De La Soul: Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996 (LP, 140 gram, tan vinyl)

Fleetwood Mac: Rumours (1LP, picture disc)

The Lemonheads: The Hotel Sessions (LP)

Madness: Embarrassment (12" EP)

Nat King Cole: Live At The Blue Note (2LP / 2 x CD)

Pixies: Live From Red Rocks 2005 (2LP)

Siouxsie & The Banshees: Nocturne (2LP Coloured)

South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert (3LP blue vinyl)

Supergrass: Kiss Of Life Is 20 (10" clear)

Thin Lizzy: Live at Hammersmith 16/11/1976 (2LP)

The Verve: No Come Down (LP)

Yusuf / Cat Stevens: Numbers and Izitso (1LP Lenticular Covers)





This year’s Record Store Day list also features a new solo release from legendary Beatle Ringo Starr, with the former kit man revealing a four-track EP titled "Crooked Boy” alongside songwriter Linda Perry.

According to Scott Gamble of Crash Records: "We're so excited for the best day of the year to return. It's so humbling to see this support and to make these fans happy. Every year I think we can't top the last, but the list constantly impresses with literally something for everyone".

Record Store Day will return on April 20th 2024 in the UK, with artists and labels from across the globe signing up for this initiative which champions independent record shops and the virtues of vinyl.

