How to add a turntable to your Sonos system

It depends which Sonos device you're using. The Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 have a USB-C port, and need the USB-C to 3.5mm Line-In Adapter (opens in new tab) (£19 / $19 / AU$35) in order to connect to the audio cables from a turntable. But the Sonos Five can take a turntable direct thanks to its 3.5mm line-in connection – just plug the single end of an RCA Y-audio cable into the line-in port and attach the split cable to the corresponding colours of the audio outputs on the back of your record player. Then you're good to go.

For the Sonos Amp, you'll need to add your own speakers. Using the stereo RCA audio cable that came with the Amp, plug one pair of white and red connectors into the left and right audio outputs of your turntable or preamp (if you're using one), and the other pair into the left and right audio inputs on the back of your Sonos Amp.

Using the Sonos Port? As well as a turntable, you'll need an amp (if your turntable doesn't have one built-in) and some speakers. Plug one end of the audio cable that came with your Port into your record player and the other end into the corresponding colours of the L/R inputs at the back of your Port. Job done.

The Era 300, Era 100 and Sonos Roam and Move speakers can also connect to a turntable over Bluetooth, providing the turntable has Bluetooth, of course. To pair, press and hold the speaker's Bluetooth button – when you hear a chime and the status light flashes blue, it's ready for pairing. Then press the pairing button on the Bluetooth turntable, such as on the Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 or the Audio Technica AT-LPW50BTRW. When the LED on the turntable goes solid, you know it's paired.

We connected the Era 100 with the Audio Technica AT-LPW50BTRW over Bluetooth, but beware that since you can't select which speaker to pair with from the turntable (there's no app), it might pair with another Bluetooth device in your room. We had to turn off every other Bluetooth device in our test room before the Sonos and the Audio Technica would pair, so try the same if you're struggling to connect.