Which Sonos soundbar should you buy in 2024?

Sonos doesn't just make multi-room speakers. While the brand's Ace headphones might have garnered plenty of headlines lately – not always for the right reasons – its soundbar division has been quietly taking care of business for years, producing some knockout models that rival the best in class. The Arc is a multi-Award winner, while the upcoming Arc Ultra promises twice as much bass as the standard Arc.

Of course there are more affordable models too, as well as a range of subwoofers to pair them with. And each of Sonos' devices here slots seamlessly into a Sonos setup, giving you multi-room skills as part of the package.

Let's run down Sonos' range of soundbars – and subwoofers – and see what's available.

Should you buy the Sonos Beam Gen 2?

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a direct replacement for the multi-Award-winning original and has some pretty big shoes to fill. It aims to up the ante by cramming in Dolby Atmos capabilities into the same minuscule form factor, and achieving this without any upward-firing speakers, no less.

It sounds like a crazy risk but, as you can read in our Beam Gen 2 review, we can confirm that its use of forward-facing drivers (configured into five separate arrays rather than the original's three), combined with more processing power, results in a product that's even better than the original.

The result is a soundbar that can handle Dolby Atmos more capably than many more expensive soundbars with actual upward-firing drivers. It creates a more spacious soundscape, with an impressive sense of height.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, besting the Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and a wider dynamic range. Overall the listening experience is richer, more nuanced, and varied. And that's without even mentioning the return of the usual features like Apple Airplay 2, Alexa and Google Assistant support, and eARC connectivity.

Should you buy the Beam Gen 2?

The compact dimensions are ideal for those who can't fit the larger, pricier Sonos Arc into their homes, though getting the full spectrum of Sonos's multi-room and streaming features for a more affordable price will be hugely popular too. That said, if the original (non-Atmos) Beam is heavily discounted, that could well be a better-value option for those on a budget.

Is it the best soundbar for its price?

Ultimately, the Beam Gen 2 is comfortably the best Dolby Atmos soundbar at this price point, and these days there aren't many non-Atmos soundbars at the budget end of the market to heartily recommend either. There is one, though: the Yamaha YAS-207. If you don't mind sacrificing streaming features and Atmos, this excellent-sounding and great-value soundbar and subwoofer combo is hard to argue with.

Should you buy the Sonos Arc Ultra?

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Arc Ultra was announced recently as a higher-end alternative to the Sonos Arc (below). It has a lot of the same features as the original Arc, but Sonos makes some bold claims, promising twice the amount of bass and 'Dolby Atmos like never before'.

This is all due to Sonos' new Sound Motion technology (acquired when it bought Dutch start up Mayht a couple of years ago), which it is hailing as a game-changer. Because Sound Motion drivers have smaller motors than standard speakers, they can produce a larger sound while allowing the soundbar itself to be smaller. The Arc Ultra is the first product to feature Sound Motion, but Sonos says it will launch more devices with the technology.

The Ultra is a little wider than the original Arc, and slightly less tall, making it less obtrusive when watching a film. Like the Arc, it offers Dolby Atmos (but no DTS:X) and has no HDMI ports, connecting to your TV via eARC. But unlike the Arc, it has Bluetooth and its Trueplay room calibration software works on Android as well as iOS.

Should you buy the Arc Ultra?

These improvements are all welcome, but it's the sound quality that makes or breaks a soundbar. And it's here where Sonos claims great strides have been made. We must stress that until we've reviewed the Arc Ultra we can't vouch for these claims. So for now, we only have Sonos' word to go on.

It boasts a 9.1.4-channel configuration, up from the 5.0.2 arrangement of the original Arc. There are 15 Class D amplifiers powering 14 drivers, along with seven tweeters, six mid-range woofers, and a 'Sound Motion' woofer which claims to deliver double the bass of the original Arc.

There's also a new front-firing speaker array which claims to enhance the dialogue and make it clearer.

Is it the best soundbar for its price?

It certainly has the potential to be. At £999 / $999 / AU$1799, the Arc Ultra is £100 / $100 / AU$300 pricier than the original Arc, though the older model can be picked up much cheaper at the moment.

That makes the Ultra a similar price to the Samsung HW-Q990D and Sony HT-A7000 – a current and past Award-winner, respectively. (Both launched at higher prices but are now discounted.) That's tough competition. But given the quality of the original Arc, the Ultra is full of potential. Stay tuned for a full review.

Should you buy the Sonos Arc?

(Image credit: Future)

The Arc is Sonos's stunning – and former flagship – Dolby Atmos soundbar. In our review, we called it "simple to set up, lovely to live with and supremely capable". It's a What Hi-Fi? Award winner in the soundbar category too, if you needed further convincing.

The Arc is certainly big – at 114cm wide, it is a bit wider than a typical modern 49in TV – so it's best partnered with a 55in TV (for comparison, the Playbar is 90cm wide). But if you can accommodate it, you won't be sorry.

The Arc supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) so it can handle Dolby Atmos signals from compatible TVs. And unlike the Beam, it packs upward-firing speakers to more convincingly and effectively deliver Atmos content. In short, it delivers one of the most convincing Atmos presentations of any soundbar we’ve heard.

Should you buy the Arc?

If you want one of the most convincing surround sound performances from a soundbar on the market, plus all the usual Sonos functionality built-in, the Arc would be an inspired choice. The Sub can be added for more grunt (although we don't feel it necessary) and other Sonos speakers like the Era 300, Era 100, Sonos One can be used as dedicated surrounds if you wish, just as with the Beam (above) and Playbase (below). The Arc is also one of the few Sonos products that work with the Sonos Ace headphones at launch, with the compatible TV Audio Swap feature letting you beam the audio from the Arc to the Ace (and vice versa) with just one tap (this feature has since been extended to the Sonos Ray and Beam).

Is it the best soundbar for its price?

It certainly is! In fact, we don't think it's bettered until you reach the Sony HT-A7000 (£1199, $1300, AY$1699), which is also a single-bar offering. The Sony adds more width to the soundstage and its forward projection is more convincing, while its bass is also the most taut, controlled and powerful we've heard from a one-bar proposition.

The Arc was priced at £899 / $899 / AU$1499, but regularly drops to around £700 / $750 / AU$1400.

Should you buy the Sonos Arc SL?

(Image credit: Sonos)

If you're on a tighter budget, Sonos offers a cheaper, mic-free version of the Sonos Arc called the Arc SL. Because there's no built-in microphone, you can't speak to control it (it's much the same proposition as the mic-less Sonos One SL) but you can easily add voice controls by wirelessly connecting the Arc SL to a voice-enabled speaker such as the Sonos One, Amazon Echo or Google Home. Indeed, you might already have such a speaker in your home, in which case the Arc SL could be a canny buy.

It looks identical to the Arc and is just as capable as filling large rooms with immersive Dolby Atmos sound at a slightly more affordable price. The Arc SL is currently available at Costco in the US and Canada, for around $50 less than the Arc. Costco also carries this exclusive Arc SL 'Shadow Edition', which is the same product in a fetching dark grey finish. There's still no word on when the Arc SL will arrive in the UK, if ever.

Should you buy the Arc SL?

If you want convincing surround sound performance from one of the finest soundbars on the market, but you're not bothered about built-in voice controls, the Arc SL is a smart buy over the standard Arc.

Is it the best soundbar for its price?

Yes indeed. Like we said of the Sonos Arc (above), we don't think its performance is bettered until you reach the Sony HT-A7000 (£1199, $1300, AY$1699), which simply adds more width to the soundstage and has bass that's also the tautest, most controlled and most powerful we've heard from a one-bar proposition.

Our definitive guide to the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Should you buy the Sonos Ray?

(Image credit: Future)

If your budget is even tighter still, you could opt for the Sonos Ray, the company's cheapest soundbar ever. At just £279 / $279 / AU$399, it's a much more affordable proposition than the Beam Gen 2 or Sonos Arc.

We're not used to seeing Sonos compete at the budget end of the market, and unfortunately, its inexperience shows. Because while the Ray is an assertive, punchy soundbar, it did struggle with an annoying bass buzz at the lower end of the frequency range. It's a shame, but it has since been rectified via a firmware update.

Other than that, the Ray is an enticing prospect. Despite its small dimensions, its sound is admirably room-filling, with excellent vocal clarity and a detailed high end. Compromises? There's no HDMI socket, no Dolby Atmos and no Bluetooth. But it does fit seamlessly into the Sonos ecosystem, partnering wirelessly with other Sonos speakers to create a full home cinema package.

Should you buy the Sonos Ray?

If you want help making dialogue more intelligible while boosting your overall TV sound without spending too much, then quite possibly. We initially gave it three stars out of five because of that buzzing sound – since it was fixed, we upped that score to four.

Is it the best soundbar for its price?

No. The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam may have launched at a higher price, but can now be picked up for less than the Ray. It packs full-bodied presentation, Virtual Dolby Atmos and multi-room options to boot.

Read the full Sonos Ray review

Should you buy the Sonos Playbase?

(Image credit: Sonos)

Like the Sonos Playbar soundbar (which now isn't widely available), the Playbase has now been discontinued (but is Sonos S2-compatible). Stylish yet sturdy enough to plonk your telly on top of, the Playbase makes perfect sense if you don't fancy using a soundbar. In fact, it's the only Sonos option if you're set on the soundbase form.

This Sonos product isn't flawless. Despite its huge, airy soundstage and energetic, solid bass (which sounds more natural than the Playbar) there's a sibilance to the treble that can be hard to ignore. It's punchy and dynamic, though, so we'd recommend giving it a try before you buy.

It's a breeze to use when going multi-room and you still get access to all those streaming smarts, but like the Playbar the lack of HDMI connections is something worth bearing in mind.

Should you buy the Playbase?

The Playbase isn't perfect, but the core Sonos features we love – its ease of use, the extensive streaming features, the great S2 app – are all present. It's a sure step up from your flatscreen TV's sound, and there isn't any other soundbase that packs in so many useful features into one streamlined box. What's more, it is currently the cheapest it's ever been.

Is it the best soundbase for its price?

Soundbases appear to have had their day; there aren't many around any more. People clearly prefer soundbars that sit in front of your telly to soundbases that are designed to go underneath them. That said, if that isn't you, the Sonos Playbase is a very decent option and, yes, probably the best one out there for its significantly reduced price.

Read our Playbase review

Should you buy the Sonos Sub 4?

(Image credit: Sonos)

Like the Arc Ultra, we haven't tested the Sub 4 yet, so can't comment on its sound quality. It looks very similar to the previous Sub, with the same rounded-square design with a hole in the middle, though the matte finish is new.

Its dual force-cancelling woofers "virtually eliminate distortion" according to Sonos. It can be placed on its side or upright, depending on what suits your setup, and its wireless radio has been upgraded to strengthen the connection with your other Sonos speakers.

It has also been future-proofed with "increased memory and processing power for future innovations". Sounds intriguing...

Should you buy the Sonos Sub 4?

Until we've tested it, we really can't say. But given that its predecessor is very good (if expensive), this is likely to be more of the same.

Is the Sonos Sub 4 the best sub at this price?

The Sub 4 costs £799 / $799 / AU$1299, or you can pick it up as part of a bundle with the Arc Ultra and some Era 100 or 300 speakers. None of these options are cheap, but if you want a sub that works seamlessly with your Sonos setup, the Sub 4 is likely a good bet.

Should you buy the Sonos Sub?

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos' first wireless subwoofer is a solid addition to a Sonos music or cinema system. It's 16kg, and fairly large, but its novel design allows it to stand upright or be laid flat. Connections are minimal. There’s a power supply, an ethernet input should you prefer to make a wired connection, and that’s your lot. You should also consider the newer Sub Mini (below).

Should you buy the Sonos Sub?

The Sub will work wirelessly with any Sonos speaker, Sonos Amp, or Connect:Amp, so you can add it to a music system or one aimed more at home theatre. A press of the button on the front connects it to your existing Sonos network. If you like the idea of a Sonos Sub that's easy to set up, sounds good and improves your system, this is a good buy.

Is the Sonos Sub the best sub at this price?

It’s expensive compared with standard subwoofers, but then it’s wireless and built specifically for the Sonos system – itself not a cheap proposition. Ultimately the Sonos Sub does a great job of adding bass but some of the best subwoofers are cheaper.

Read our Sonos Sub review

Should you buy the Sonos Sub Mini?

(Image credit: Sonos)

Unveiled in September 2022, the Sub Mini aims to bring a serious slug of bass to even the smallest of rooms. Despite its compact size – it's just 30.5cm tall – the Sub Mini packs in a pair of 6-inch woofers powered by a class-D amplifier. The result? A claimed low-frequency response down to to 25 Hz. We rated it four stars praising its snappy delivery.

Should you buy the Sonos Sub Mini?

The Sub Mini delivers on Sonos’ aim to bring a big sound to small spaces with a carefully controlled and quick performance that can combine easily with a variety of the brand’s speakers. It’s with the Beam Gen 2 that Sub Mini gives its best performance, and we’d avoid pairing it with the Ray. But ultimately, if you have a budget of £900 / $900 / AU$1500 to spend on a soundbar system, a solo Arc will deliver a more cinematic experience.

Is the Sonos Sub Mini the best sub at this price?

It’s not remarkably detailed or tonally sophisticated but it unlocks more scale and depth from film soundtracks and music and does so, on the whole, without drawing attention to itself. At £429 / $429 / AU$699, it's both pricey and of limited appeal. We'd suggest that you peruse our guide to the best subwoofers before cracking open your piggybank.

Read our Sonos Sub Mini review

MORE:

Save big with this week's best Sonos deals

Our verdict on the best Sonos alternatives

Check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Brush up your skills: 32 Sonos tips, tricks and features