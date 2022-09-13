Sonos officially reveals its new accessibly priced Sub-Mini, and it’s disappointingly expensive

After months of speculation and leaks, Sonos has finally announced the release of its latest speaker, the Sub Mini, a compact wireless subwoofer built to bring some bass to even the smallest of rooms.

With a cylindrical design measuring just 23cm by 30.5 cm, the Sub Mini uses a space-saving driver layout to help maximise its performance. Inside, a pair of 6-inch woofers, each powered by a class-D amplifier, face each other to create a force-cancelling effect that should minimise unwanted buzzes and rattles while producing a claimed low-frequency response down to 25 Hz.

(Image credit: Sonos)



Available in Sonos’s standard matt monochrome finishes of black or white, the cabinet is entirely sealed to neutralise distortion, with a Dyson-like pill-shaped centre tunnel that, Sonos says, helps to move air efficiently while also evoking the looks of the original Sonos Sub.

Sonos has confirmed that the Sonos Sub Mini can mix and match with any of its full range speakers but suggests partnering with some of the brand’s smaller, more affordable models such as the Beam Gen 2, Ray, One, One SL or Symfonisk speakers in small to medium-sized rooms.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Connectivity is via a low-latency 5 GHz WiFi connection, which means the Sub Mini only requires a cable for power. Once added to a soundbar or speaker system, volume changes between the two are linked automatically. However, bass level and EQ can be adjusted independently in the Sonos app where it can also be optimised to the acoustics of your space using Sonos’s Trueplay tuning technology.

The Sub Mini can be pre-ordered from today for an October 6th release in most territories, priced at £429 / $429 / AU$699, with availability in India and China to follow.

It joins the classic Sonos Sub in the brand’s line-up, which is recommended for use in large rooms with the Arc, Beam Gen 2, Five, and Amp. Priced at £749 / $749 / AU$1099, the Sonos Sub is only marginally cheaper than the flagship Sonos Arc.

(Image credit: Sonos)

While it’s great to see Sonos continuing to produce more affordable products, the price point of the Sub-Mini does seem slightly at odds with building brand accessibility, given that it skirts just below the Sonos Beam Gen 2, which costs £449 /$449 / AU$699, and is considerably more expensive than the Ray at £279 / $279 / AU$399.

How many customers will be willing to more than double the price of their budget system to improve its bass performance remains to be seen, but we look forward to putting the Sub Mini through its paces with all of Sonos's soundbars very soon.

MORE

Read our review of the original Sonos Sub

The best deals on Sonos speakers currently available

Our review of the Sonos Ray: Sonos’ budget soundbar