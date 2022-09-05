Sonos Sub Mini revealed in leaked images

It's been over nine months since we first brought you rumours of a smaller, cheaper Sonos subwoofer, and now we have what could be our first proper look at the device. These images of the Sonos Sub Mini look very official, and they come via German tech site WinFuture (opens in new tab), which has a good track record of accurate leaks.

Vitally, they also chime with what we've already heard about the design, which lends them even more credence.

According to the pics, the Sub Mini has a cutout similar to the full-size Sonos Sub's. As was previously rumoured, the device has a cylindrical shape, which differs from its larger sibling.

The Sub Mini is pictured in both white and black finishes.

That's about it in terms of detail. WinFuture speculates we could see the Sub Mini launch between October and December, which would certainly make sense – all manufacturers want to hit that all-important holiday period in the run-up to Christmas.

The Sub Mini was previously rumoured to cost less than the Sonos Sub, though there's no word on exactly how much. Sonos recently launched a cheaper soundbar called the Sonos Ray – the Sub Mini could be its perfect partner.

