McIntosh's new powered subwoofer delivers ground-shaking bass at a wallet-trembling price

McIntosh has announced its latest powered subwoofer, the PS1K, which is set to deliver "unmatched bass precision and power". This specialist sub has been designed for audiophiles and home cinema purists who have an unwavering dedication to bass, and pockets deeper than their desired frequencies.

The PS1K features two 13-inch McIntosh-designed drivers which use the company's proprietary Low Distortion High Performance (LD/HP) Magnetic Circuit Design. McIntosh claims that his unique structure can reduce distortion and improve power handling, while the multi-layer carbon fibre cones resist flex even at high outputs. which should result in superior clarity and rigidity.

These drivers are powered by dual 500-watt Class D amplifiers, which output a staggering combined 1000 watts of power. McIntosh promises clear, tight and room-filling bass for music and movies alike, while the sealed box design and 1.5-inch thick enclosure baffle should supposedly eliminate port noise and vibration. McIntosh has blended form and function in this regard, with a sleek high-gloss black finish, carbon trim and aluminium base to ensure the PS1K looks as good as it sounds.

Furthermore, McIntosh has included its Power Guard and Sentry Monitor technologies to protect the sub from power surges; ensuring the PS1K has a long lifespan with reliable performance.

That's particularly good news considering the price of this sub; trust us when we say you'll want it to last a long time. The PS1K goes on sale later this month for a whopping £35,995 / $35,000 (around AU$70,200), so you better decide if you really need that new car or if your home cinema speaker system could do with an upgrade.

