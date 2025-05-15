Dali has launched its most powerful subwoofer ever, and where better than at High End Munich?

Weighing over 50kg, the V-16 F is an absolute monster of a woofer. But while it packs plenty of power (as you would expect from a sub of this size), it also has "the precision and control needed to work in any audio system context and even in small rooms", Dali says.

That's thanks to a wide-band, low-loss design with low harmonic and non-harmonic distortion, that's optimised both in and out of its primary frequency band. It also boasts ultra-low signal latency, a controlled, non-resonant, low-pass roll-off and four continuous flare reflex ports tuned to 18Hz.

But the jewel in its crown is a 16-inch driver that incorporates the largest ever Constant Surface Surround (aka CSS Technology). This has been geometrically engineered to eliminate the radiating area distortion mechanism, meaning a cleaner sound with less distortion.

The driver features a T-shaped vented pole-piece that's designed to ensure symmetrical magnetic flux distribution through the voice coil. The vent hole through that pole-piece flares at both ends to ensure turbulence-free airflow, while two Faraday rings suppress flux modulation and maintain a consistent sound.

The bass driver and voice coil use a four-layer winding on a vented ultra low-loss glass-fibre former – because this material doesn't conduct electricity, it prevents the build-up of eddy currents and minimises any breaking effects on the moving voice coil, improving dynamics.

Dali has used aluminium for the driver diaphragm, as it's rigid but light, and retains its profile even under extreme excursion. Dali claims that despite its size, it's the most rigid diaphragm ever fitted to a Dali driver.

That's the insides covered, but what about the cabinet?

Its 90-litre volume is enclosed as space-efficiently as possible, and made from 25mm thick wood composite panels with 21mm internal braces. The front panel doubles this thickness to 50mm, with the internal bracing supporting the bass driver and the four 350mm long Continuous Flare reflex ports (similar to those previously seen on the Dali Epikore 11 loudspeaker).

The 1500-watt Class-D amplifier can deliver a peak power up to 2500 watts. But it also promises to keep a "vice-like grip" of the bass driver even at extreme diaphragm excursion levels, meaning powerful and accurate bass dynamics and impeccable timing, whatever the volume.

You also get three sound modes: Cinema, Music and Boost (for extra impactful bass).

So there you have it. Dali says the V-16 F will melt into the soundscape, blending seamlessly with other speaker channels, adding bass without masking midrange clarity. Which sounds good to us.

It goes on sale in July for £4499 (around $6000 / AU$9000).

