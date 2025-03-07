Q Acoustics has blessed bass aficionados with a trio of new active subwoofers that cater for different sizes of rooms and levels of stereo and AV setups. Sitting above the company’s existing slimline 3060S model (£379 / $550 / AU$699), the new Q SUB series comprises the 8-inch Q SUB80 (£599 / $899), 10-inch Q SUB100 (£699 / $1049) and 12-inch Q SUB120 (£799 / $1199).

While it’s true that subwoofers are less sensitive to room positioning than other speakers (due to deep bass being less directional than midrange and treble), their volume, phase and crossover frequency still require careful integration with their partnering speakers (as detailed in our subwoofer setup guide ).

To that end, the Q SUB models use DSP alongside delay adjustments and a phase inversion switch to allow for easy, DIY optimisation. That DSP can identify the input signal – stereo or mono and the level – and automatically adjust the gain for optimal dynamic range and signal-to-noise levels, while the low-pass filter, which controls the frequencies you want the sub to cover and take over from your speakers at, offers frequency adjustment from 40Hz to 250Hz.

As well as the DSP, the Q Acoustics’ custom-designed amplifier module packs the power amplifier and power supply. The former has four stages in a parallel bridge-tied load (PBTL) configuration, meaning multiple amplifier channels’ outputs are connected in parallel for a mono-channel output, enhancing efficiency and control in low-impedance designs. Q Acoustics says this design can deliver up to 300 and 600 watts of continuous and peak power respectively, with THD performance “less than 0.1 per cent up to 300 watts”.

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

The drive units driven by this amp module feature a heavy-duty steel chassis, paper cone and a rubber surround, with diameters of 203mm (Q SUB80), 254mm (Q SUB100) and 305mm (Q SUB120).

Other practical integrations include a protection system to prevent the subs from overheating; an auto-detection feature that powers down the subs after 20 minutes of inactivity; and a 12V trigger input that allows the subs to automatically power up upon detecting a trigger signal.

Each new sub is available in two finishes – satin black with a black grille or, as pictured above, satin white with a grey grille. Beneath those slick finishes are sealed-box cabinets with double-thickness baffles and dart bracing for high rigidity and stability. Adjustable, locking spikes and spike cups are included for floor levelling and protection, too.

Q Acoustics is in quite some form with its stereo speakers, having picked up multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards for its 5050 and 5040 floostanders, while its 5040-fronted 5.1 home cinema package (with Q Acoustics' veteran QB12 sub) also gained a five-star review. With the new Q SUB range, the British brand is offering a bass boost to those acclaimed speakers, whether that is to make up a 2.1 system or a 5.1/7.1 surround sound one.