Monitor Audio launches "affordable" line of subwoofers for AV fans

British manufacturer Monitor Audio has added three new subwoofers to its collection in an effort to provide “performance-driven bass for every listener” at a more affordable price.

The Vestra Subwoofer Series includes the W10, W12 and W15, which are named after the size of the drivers inside them.

Monitor Audio says you can add them to a variety of systems, with the brand hoping to extend its “independent range of subwoofers within the Home AV and Custom Installation space.”

The W10 and W12 models use a sealed box design, whereas the W15 sports a ported design.

Their lightweight, rigid C-CAM cones have a higher resistance to bending stress and so have greater fidelity over their entire operating range, according to Monitor Audio.

There is a stereo input which includes a low pass filter that you can tune, ranging from 32 to 200 hertz.

They come in two finishes – matt white and black. Monitor Audio also says all the controls you need to operate the subwoofer are situated on the back to make set up and customisation simple.

The W10 is available at £600 (around $800 / AU$1240), and the W12 is being sold for £750 (about $1000 / AU$1550). You can get the W15 for £900 (around $1200 / AU$1860).

That’s cheaper than the brand’s other subwoofer series – Anthra. The more expensive range spans from £1650 / $2350 (around AU$3410) to £2500 / $3500 (around AU$5170).

The Vestra series is being positioned as the more accessible range for buyers. We have yet to test them, but we are certainly curious to see how they perform against the best subwoofers we have had in our test rooms.

