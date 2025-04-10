SVS' new subwoofers promise to bring reference low frequency performance to your home

US-based manufacturer SVS has added two subwoofers to its range, promising they will offer "reference low frequency performance" for home cinema and music fans.

The SB-5000 and the PB-5000 R|Evolution both feature a 15-inch driver, dual monoblock amplifier and a DSP, which it says is the most powerful processing engine ever used in a subwoofer.

The SB-5000 is a sealed cabinet subwoofer, whereas the PB-5000 offers a ported cabinet design.

For the new 15-inch driver, SVS has designed a dual, flat, edge-wound three-inch voice coil in an attempt to improve current stability.

A copper-clad aluminium voice coil wire combines the best properties of both elements, which SVS says helps to yield “ideal thermal capacity and magnetic field strength” within the motor.

The manufacturer adds that the drivers are built to handle the “most punishing playback while rendering even the subtlest sonic details with refinement at peak and moderate listening levels.”

There’s also a lightweight and rigid glass-fibre laminated cone that moves air to create "tactile sonic energy" inside both subwoofers.

The subwoofers are powered by a 2,000 watts RMS, 5,000+ watts peak dual Class-D amplifier.

You can also calibrate the subwoofers using the SVS app to adjust settings such as volume, low pass filter, polarity, and room gain compensation. The PB-5000 also offers the ability to adjust port tuning via the app.

To save you fiddling with the settings each time you use them, there are three memory presets for easy system adjustments to match listening preferences.

The SB-5000 is available for £2500 / $2000 in Black Ash, or for £3150 / $2100 if you want the subwoofer in Piano Gloss Black.

The PB-5000 sits slightly pricier at £2600 / $2600 for Black Ash and £3250 / $2700 for Gloss. That’s because this model bigger and offers three rounded ports compared to the SB-5000’s solo entry.

We are yet to test the subwoofers, which will be available this month, but at this price SVS is pushing the bass-boosters as a premium way to improve your home cinema experience in a smaller package.

