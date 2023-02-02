McIntosh launches MHT300 AV receiver with HDMI 2.1, 8K and Dolby Atmos support

Whether you’re a fan of high-end home cinema or hi-fi, a new McIntosh product launch is always big news, not least because it always makes for a great picture (see above).

The MHT300 is a 7.2-channel AV receiver that features all the traditional McIntosh design flourishes we’ve come to expect from the brand, including the all-important illuminated McIntosh logo, black glass front panel and rotary control knobs.

This home cinema amplifier can muster (depending on how you measure its output) up to 150W per channel with all channels being driven.

And to help accommodate all those sources on your kit rack there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs at your disposal, that also support 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz content, and a single output.

The AV receiver’s amplifier modules can be configured for a range of different speaker configurations. You can also connect additional amplifiers to its Height 1 and Height 2 outputs, effectively turning it into 7.2.4 Dolby Atmos amp.

(Image credit: McIntosh)

To help with set-up, the McIntosh is equipped with Dirac Live Room Correction which allows you to optimise the amp’s output for your home theatre room.

Assuming anyone lucky enough to be considering the MHT300 is going to be partnering it with a high-end surround speaker package, the McIntosh has a couple of features designed to prevent any damage. These include Power Guard, a signal overload technology that prevents the amp from pushing your speakers too hard, and Sentry Monitor, which can automatically cut the output stage if the current flow ever gets to a dangerous level.

And now for that all-important question: price? The McIntosh MHT300 will cost $8000 when it starts to hit authorised McIntosh dealers in the US and Canada from March 2023. A rollout to the rest of the world will follow, with the amp priced at €9999 / £8995.

