Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: the flagship Dolby Atmos soundbars compared

If you’re shopping around for one of the best soundbars , chances are you've come across the superb, five-star Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 . Then again, if you’re already invested in the Sonos ecosystem, it’s likely that the upcoming Sonos Arc Ultra is also on your shortlist. Decisions decisions…

While we've yet to review the Arc Ultra, we can help you at least consider which one might be most suitable for you. With decades of soundbar experience under our belts and on-paper specs at hand, the below comparison should see you in good stead while you mull things over. And once we’ve fully reviewed the Sonos Arc Ultra, we’ll update this feature with a definitive verdict. Until then, let’s see how they stack up.

Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: price

While both soundbars sit firmly in the premium category, there's a notable price difference between them. The Sonos Arc Ultra comes in at £999 / $999 / AU$1799, positioning itself as Sonos' new flagship offering, but Sony has set the bar a fair bit higher with the Bravia Theatre Bar 9, which is priced at £1399 / $1400 / AU$1795.

This price gap of around £400 / $400 in most regions could be a significant factor for many non-Australian buyers. Sony's higher price point might be justified by its proven (and exceptional) performance, but Sonos' offering could represent better value if it lives up to its promised capabilities. Time will tell.

Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: design and build

While we haven't yet seen the Sonos Arc Ultra in the flesh, we know that its design is very similar indeed to that of the existing Sonos Arc – namely, it's a sleek, black or white soundbar with a minimalist, perforated design. It does clock in a little lighter than its Arc sibling though, and is 18 per cent more compact to boot.

The slightly longer Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 impresses with its subtle yet sophisticated design, and it contrasts Sonos’ design philosophy with a fabric cover that shrouds 90 per cent of the bar's visible surfaces, lending it a soft, discreet appearance that blends seamlessly into most living spaces.

Despite sharing different design philosophies, both devices are about as visually appealing as a soundbar can get and, depending on your preferences, you should be happy with whichever one ends up gracing your living room.

Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: features

Both soundbars come packed with features aimed at delivering a premium audio experience. The Sonos Arc Ultra boasts a 9.1.4-channel configuration and introduces Sonos' new 'Sound Motion' technology, which Sonos claims revolutionises bass performance in a compact form factor. It supports Dolby Atmos but unfortunately not DTS:X.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 counters with its own impressive spec sheet. It houses 13 individual drivers and quad passive radiators, all working in concert to create Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. This technology aims to create a dome of sound that extends well beyond the physical confines of the soundbar, and it's compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

In terms of connectivity, the Sony edges ahead with its inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 input that supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM – a boon for gamers. Disappointingly, the Arc Ultra does not have any dedicated HDMI inputs, so all sources need to be routed through your TV and out to the soundbar via its eARC connection.

Both soundbars offer a range of wireless connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AirPlay and Spotify Connect.

Room calibration is a key feature for both models. Sony's Sound Field Optimisation has proven effective in our tests, while Sonos' Trueplay technology, now available for Android users with the Arc Ultra, has a strong reputation, too.

Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: sound

Having thoroughly tested the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, we can confidently speak to its audio prowess. It delivers sound with exceptional clarity, detail, and punch. The bar's ability to create a convincing 3D soundstage is impressive, with excellent spatial organisation that makes it easy to track individual elements within complex audio scenes. It’s one of the best soundbars we’ve tested when it comes to providing a real sense of openness and space, which is no mean feat.

The Sony's dynamic range is particularly noteworthy, handling both subtle nuances and dramatic swells with equal aplomb. Its bass response is deep and weighty, though we did note that, occasionally, particularly deep bass notes could be slightly overpronounced.

As for the Sonos Arc Ultra, we're left to speculate based on its specifications and Sonos's track record. The new Sound Motion technology could be a significant upgrade in bass performance, which could be game-changing for those looking for an easy all-in-one solution without the need for an external sub. If it delivers, that is. The 9.1.4 channel configuration also suggests we can expect a wider, more precise soundstage and potentially more convincing height effects with Dolby Atmos content.

Until we can put the Arc Ultra through its paces in our listening rooms, it's impossible to say definitively how it will compare to the Bar 9’s excellent performance. However, given Sonos' reputation for sound quality, and the promised technological advancements, we have high hopes for this new contender.

Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: early verdict

Based on our experience with the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 and the promising specifications of the Sonos Arc Ultra, neither should, in theory, disappoint.

Sony’s Theatre Bar 9 has set a high bar with its exceptional clarity, detailed soundstage, and impressive 3D audio processing. The Sonos Arc Ultra, while yet untested, promises significant upgrades over its already impressive predecessor. If it can deliver on the potential of its new Sound Motion technology, it could prove to be a formidable challenger, possibly at a more attractive price point.

Ultimately, choosing between these two may come down to specific feature preferences, ecosystem compatibility, and budget considerations. The Bar 9’s HDMI input and proven performance make it a safe bet for those willing to invest, while the Sonos could appeal to those already invested in the Sonos ecosystem or those intrigued by its potentially game-changing new technology.

We'll reserve our final judgment until we've had the opportunity to put the Sonos Arc Ultra through its paces in our testing rooms. Stay tuned for our full review, where we'll provide an in-depth analysis of its performance, and how it truly measures up against top-tier competitors such as the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9.

