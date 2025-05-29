Our list of the best soundbars has a potential new future entrant in the form of the Marshall Heston 120 – the company’s first foray into the soundbar market.

We say 'potential', because we’ve yet to review it. But when it does land in our testing rooms, we’ll be putting it through its paces to see how it fares against the competition,

This includes running it head-to-head with the superb Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, which earned five stars in our review and became an Award winner that replaced the three-time champion Sony HT-A7000.

The comparison below is based on our experience with Sony’s offering, and what its Marshall rival brings to the table on paper. We’ll update it with our definitive verdict once both products have been tested. In the meantime, let’s dive in:

Marshall Heston 120 vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: price

The Marshall Heston 120 costs $999.99 / £899.99 / AU$1799, while the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 has a $1400 / £1399 / AU$1795 RRP.

This gives the Marshall an advantage in the US and UK, but places it close enough to its Sony rival in Australia to make them near-monetary equals down under.

As for availability, the Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is widely available. The Heston 120, meanwhile, is currently available to pre-order, with sales going live on 3rd June directly from Marshall online, with broader retail availability from 16th September.

Marshall Heston 120 vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: design and build

Marshall's Heston 120 measures 110 x 14.5 x 7.6cm and weighs in at 7.04kg. The Theatre Bar 9 is noticeably longer at 130cm, but more compact in height and depth, while weighing 5.5kg. Not that soundbar weight is ever a deciding factor for most people.

Unlike most soundbar comparisons though, the aesthetic differences here are larger than usual, thanks to the Marshal imbuing the Heston 120 with the company’s instantly recognisable rock ‘n’ roll flair.

Unapologetically flaunting its amp heritage, Marshall’s debut soundbar brings the whole package to the table, and its parts are replaceable too.

Knurled metal control knobs positioned on the top surface for bass, treble, volume and source adjustments? Check. PU leather trim? Check. Paper fret cloth and brushed metal elements? Check.

It’s Marshall through and through, and also a rarity in the soundbar world, given that its design flair and prominent Marshall logo make the Heston 120 a device that demands your attention.

Where most soundbars tend to have more pared-back designs to blend in and let you focus on the screen, here we have one that’s a covetable item in its own right.

Naturally, it won’t suit all tastes, but if you dig the Marshall aesthetic (and/or want something that breaks the mould), you’ll be pleased with the design team’s efforts.

Sony's Theatre Bar 9 takes a more traditional, minimalistic approach, with a fabric-covered design that shrouds 90 per cent of the device for a far more discrete look, bolstered by its soft, rounded corners.

There is also a stark contrast in the controls department – the Theatre Bar 9 has just one physical control – a power button on the metal frame's right end. Elsewhere, handy spacers are included for positioning around TV stands, plus a wall-mounting bracket.

Both units are at opposite ends of the design spectrum, and which one you prefer will come down to personal preference.

Marshall Heston 120 vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: features and connectivity

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix / Drive To Survive)

Neither soundbar is light on features. The Heston 120 delivers comprehensive connectivity options in the form of HDMI eARC, along with HDMI pass-through that supports 4K/120Hz with Dolby Vision HDR – valuable for gaming setups.

Wireless capabilities include Wi-Fi 6 with Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, along with Bluetooth 5.3 featuring LE-audio technology, and Auracast . Additional inputs include analogue RCA (ideal for turntables), Ethernet, and USB-C connectivity.

Marshall’s audio format support covers both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, while under the hood, you’ll find an 11-driver configuration with a 5.1.2 arrangement – five full-range drivers, two tweeters, two mid-woofers, and two subwoofer units.

Power comes from 11 Class D amplifiers – two 50W and nine 30W units – providing 150W peak output.

The Marshall app also handles EQ adjustments and room calibration via two integrated microphones, while four preset sound modes (Music, Movie, Night, Voice), cater to different types of content.

Sony's Theatre Bar 9 employs a more complex driver array, with 13 individual drivers paired with quad passive radiators.

The front section houses four woofers, three standard tweeters and two beam tweeters, with side-firing speakers on each end, and two up-firing drivers in addition to passive radiators on top.

Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping creates virtual speaker placement, while Sound Field Optimisation uses smartphone-based room measurements to tweak things for optimal performance.

Connectivity, however, is a little more limited on the Sony, which lacks an RCA option. HDMI eARC provides the main connection, with one additional HDMI 2.1 input supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

Wireless options include Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 5.2, though unlike the Marshall, Tidal Connect isn't supported.

Marshall Heston 120 vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: sound

(Image credit: Future)

Sony's Theatre Bar 9 earned a well-deserved five stars for its sonic performance in our review, along with an Award accolade, and a spot in our list of the best soundbars.

Our testing revealed crisp and clean performance, with delivery that's both airy and direct. Its rhythmic and spatial organisation is second to none too, with impressive dynamic range from subtle details to grand volume changes.

During film testing, we noted that the Sony's clarity and organisational ability create a hugely exciting delivery.

Its Dolby Atmos processing also provided “arguably the most Atmos-y delivery we've heard from a solo soundbar," pushing sound far out to the left and right, a long way into the room and right up to the ceiling.

For music playback, the Sony continues to impress with its ability to afford every instrumental and vocal layer space to breathe, while clearly maintaining its tether to the whole.

We did note a slightly clinical character that trades some warmth for enhanced clarity and detail, though this doesn’t detract too much from the superb performance.

Marshall's Heston 120 sound quality remains to be determined. The company has stated that equal attention has been given to both TV and music performance, leveraging the company's six decades of audio expertise. Naturally, it sounds good on paper, but our ears will be the final judge.

Marshall Heston 120 vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: early verdict

(Image credit: Future)

In the US and UK (where the price differences between both soundbars are more significant), the Marshall Heston 120 is, in theory, a very compelling option for those who are happy to place an eye-catching soundbar at the heart of their setup.

Its RCA connectivity may not appeal to everyone, but it will be welcomed by those looking for additional flexibility. Tidal streaming and its repairable design also earn it additional brownie points.

Sony's Theatre Bar 9 counters with proven five-star performance from our testing, and a design that may appeal to purists. Its track record also includes replacing a three-time Award-winner, demonstrating Sony's serious commitment to the category.

We'll update this comparison once Marshall's first-ever soundbar has made its way though our testing gauntlet, so stay tuned.

MORE:

Marshall's first ever Dolby Atmos soundbar has been officially unveiled – but can it dethrone the Sonos Arc Ultra?

Read our Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 review

Check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars