The Victrola Stream Carbon is a Sonos-compatible streaming turntable

If you fancy integrating vinyl playback into your home Sonos set-up, Victrola has just the thing. The Victrola Stream Carbon turntable is certified by the Works with Sonos programme, meaning it fits seamlessly into your home multi-room system, so you can stream your record collection to every room of the house.

The Victrola turntable is ready to fit into your system straight out of the box, with no extra equipment required. And you can control it from the Sonos app on your mobile device, meaning control is at your fingertips from anywhere in the home.

Of course, you can also control it using the deck's physical controls, which include a rather fetching glowing control dial. And you set it up using the Victrola Stream app, too.

According to Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola, lots of Sonos owners are big into their vinyl, and they told the company they would listen to their records more if it was possible through their Sonos system. Well, now it is.

And what of the deck itself? Highlights include a low-resonance veneer plinth with "premium metal turntable components", a carbon fibre tonearm with removable head shell, and the excellent Ortofon Red 2M moving magnetic cartridge which comes as standard.

The Stream Carbon is available to pre-order now in the US for $799 (about £720, AU$1200), and will ship in October. Victrola says more devices in the Stream range will launch by early next year.

