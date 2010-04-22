With its distinctive coloured shell, Ortofon's 2M Red fits so snugly onto the Rega tonearm attached to our Thorens turntable it's as if they're a match made in heaven.



Give the 2M Red anything off Martin Simpson's lush and pastoral Prodigal Son album and it responds with a precise, insightful sound.



The midrange is full and expressive, handling vocals with sensitivity and warmth. The bass and treble interact well here, and while we'd like more authority from the bass, it's a minor quibble that we can live with.



Simple to fit and align



Resolution from this cartridge is more than competent, and the sense of space and inflection on the world-weary I've Been To Town from Sinatra's A Man Alone sits well here.



Like closely priced rivals, the 2M Red tracks at 1.8g, and we found it simple to fit and align, with its combination of a large, solidly built casing and captive nuts easy to manage.



Ideally, the Ortofon would be more responsive and pack a bit more power into its performance, but as it stands, it's a more-than-enjoyable listen.

