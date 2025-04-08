What Hi-Fi?’s 2025 Vinyl Week special event is in full swing and to help celebrate I have talked to a trio of independent record shop owners, asking for their top tips to help newbies get into the analogue format.

If, like me, you were expecting another list of tips to help you avoid buying damaged vinyl, or handle your new purchase once you get it home, you’re in for a surprise.

Because all three of our store owners chose to use this year’s Record Store Day celebration (Saturday 12th April) to urge fans to think about the hardware they are using. After all, not all hi-fi is created equal.

(Image credit: Drift Records)

Start with the turntable

Drift Records manager, Rupert Morrison tells What Hi-Fi? that the most important thing to do, when getting into vinyl, is to make sure you have a solid turntable.

“Spend what money you have on a robust turntable. If the price seems too cheap, it's going to be a crappy experience. Use discovery platforms like blogs and streaming sites to find something you're into, and invest in vinyl when you love it,” Morrison says.

“Better still, spend some time at the record shop and get to know them. Shops love it when people come and hang out and contribute to the culture. The stereo in a record shop can blow your mind a hundred times a day; that is what 12th April (Record Store Day 2025) should be celebrating.”

While we always suggest also checking out our best turntables buying guide for accurate buying advice, the point holds true.

We comparatively test turntables every year and find huge differences, technically and sonically, between each model – at both the higher and lower ends of the market.

Regardless of your budget, we urge you to research the specific model you are thinking about buying.

This is especially true in the current market; simply paying more won't necessarily get you the best bang for your buck. There are plenty of fantastic-sounding affordable options for buyers on a budget starting at around £199 / £200.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

These include the Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E, which sits at the top of our best budget record players guide.

Flashback Records owner Mark Burgess, agrees, adding that new buyers should avoid the allure of super-cheap all-in-one system. In his experience, he says, they not only tend to sound bad but can also gouge records.

“The best advice to people just getting into vinyl would be not to get a cheap all-in-one player," he tells What Hi-Fi?. "The sound won’t be very good and you’ll potentially ruin your records. Spend a little extra and get an entry-level turntable, separate amplifier and separate speakers.”

The two-star experience we had reviewing the Crosley Keepsake and Crosley Cruiser are a good example of what he means about cheaper vinyl systems, with both featuring atypically heavy tracking weights that can damage your records quickly.

Editor’s note: As a person who destroyed a copy of my dad’s Yes, Close to the Edge on a cheap vinyl system as a kid, I can personally attest to the wisdom in Burgess’ advice.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Pay the same care picking your hardware you do choosing your music

12 Bar Music and Social founder, Sam Tame adds that paying attention to the hardware you are using is particularly important, given the personal nature of vinyl purchases.

“One of my favourite quotes is, ‘My record collection tells the story of my life better than I can.’ Records are like postcards from different moments in time, allowing you to relive those memories with every spin,” he says.

“My advice? Start with a good turntable and speakers (not one of those retro briefcase lookalikes – while they may look cool, the sound quality will be disappointing). Don’t be afraid to ask for help when choosing records. Every album adds to your story, so take your time, explore, and enjoy the process of building your collection.”

If you're eager to take these three experts' advice and invest in a decent setup to play your records, then make sure to keep checking out What Hi-Fi?, where we we constantly test the latest hardware that will do your vinyl justice.

On top of that, if you have a specific question, you can also get in touch with us on our forums, social media pages, shared whathifi@futurnet.com email address or directly below our articles in the shiny new comments section.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

