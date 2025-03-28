In celebration of our annual Vinyl Week, which this year begins on 7th April ahead of Record Store Day on the 12th, we want to know all about your record collection.

We're all of course familiar with the (prepare for the cliché) 'Vinyl Revival', and news stories abound about how popular the old analogue format has become, but have we reached a bit of a saturation point now? Has this popularity had a detrimental effect in terms of availability and prices? And has the availability of hi-res streams changed how people feel about vinyl?

We would love to get feedback from our readers on all of that.

So, how big is your vinyl collection? Have you been collecting for decades or are you a relative newcomer? And how have your vinyl-purchasing habits changed in recent years?

If you're buying more or less than you used to – why is that?

Are you buying vinyl new or second-hand, and where from? And how do you feel about 'Special Edition' records?

And this might be a controversial question, but do you actually listen to all of your vinyl, or are there some records that you've bought purely for the pleasure of owning them? We won't judge.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you can give us some insight into any of these topics (and/or some general thoughts on the lay of the vinyl land), we will be very grateful – and the best, most interesting responses will make it into a feature that we'll be publishing during Vinyl Week.

You can post your thoughts in the comments section of this page, on our social media channels or directly on our forums, and we'll dig into your responses towards the end of the week.

Thanks in advance for your contributions!

MORE:

Check out our guide to how to spot fake records

Here are the best turntables available right now