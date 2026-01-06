FiiO's hi-res portable music player aims to reward listeners with "uncompromising sound quality"
The M33 R2R joins FiiO's extensive line of hi-res portable music players
We could never accuse FiiO of leaving us starved of new releases, so it's no surprise to see this year's CES showcase acting as an opportunity for the brand to announce yet another product launch.
This time, FiiO is adding to its burgeoning roster of portable music players with the new M33 R2R, which is aimed at listeners who "demand uncompromising sound quality, flexibility and performance".
Slotting just below the flagship FiiO M27 portable player, the M33 is capable of playing hi-res files up to 24-bit/384kHz and promises to deliver a "natural, analogue-like presentation" which prioritises "accuracy, dynamic realism and musical cohesion".
That R2R resistor array DAC architecture is twinned with a multi-stage audio amplifier which, says FiiO, produces clean signal amplification with exceptional control, while the brand's own 'DAPS' tech seeks to reduce jitter and reduce unwanted noise.
The M33 R2R boasts a total output power of 2200mW for driving a wide range of headphones. At the base of the player are a USB-C power port alongside a USB 3.0 input, while at the top you'll find 3.5mm and 4.4mm balanced headphone outputs.
At the heart of the player's operation is Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 running on Android 13, with the mid-range player offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
FiiO's latest hi-res music player teases up to 14 hours of battery life to keep you listening on the go, while a 5.5-inch HD display teases "intuitive navigation" and a crisp, clear experience.
The FiiO M33 R2R player will be available in the first quarter of 2026, priced at around £449 / $600.
