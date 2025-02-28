The iconic 1972 concert film 'Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii' has been remastered for 4K IMAX

Along with the live album on vinyl and in Dolby Atmos

Members of Pink Floyd crouching down wreathed in smoke at Pompeii.
(Image credit: Sony Music Vision)

Pink Floyd fans are in for a treat. The 1972 concert film Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii has been digitally remastered and is coming back to cinemas this spring. And not just any cinemas – IMAX, so you can enjoy it in gloriously rendered 4K massive-vision.

It will be accompanied by the live album, which will be released on CD, digital audio, vinyl, and for the first time in Dolby Atmos.

The film has been renamed Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII for this release. It has been digitally remastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage, with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson.

Here's a taster – the band performing Echoes at Pompeii. Like the rest of the concert, there is no audience.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - Echoes - Part 1 - Edit - YouTube Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - Echoes - Part 1 - Edit - YouTube
This concert pre-dates the release of the band's defining album The Dark Side Of The Moon. It was the first live concert to take place in the empty ruins of the Roman Amphitheatre in Pompeii, and features hits like Echoes, A Saucerful Of Secrets and One Of These Days. The film also includes behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on The Dark Side Of The Moon.

The colours have been enhanced, with every frame being meticulously reviewed and repaired, promising "a natural and vivid appearance with minimal grain adjustments."

The audio has received the same attention to detail. Steven Wilson's new 5.1 and Dolby Atmos mix aims to preserve the authenticity and spirit of the original while enhancing its depth and clarity.

The film will be released in select cinemas and IMAX from 24th April, with tickets going on sale from 5th March. The accompanying live album will be available from 2nd May.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

