Black Friday is still a little way away, but we are seeing an impressive wave of deals flooding in from different retailers on some top-notch home cinema kit.

And, if you're looking for a super-sized TV to upgrade your set-up, you are in luck! The 85-inch TCL C7K is available for £1349 at Argos, saving you a whopping £850 off its original price.

Now, we haven't tested this exact size in our test room. But both the 65-inch and 98-inch C7K models hugely impressed during testing, with both receiving five-star reviews.

If their bright performance and excellent gaming features are anything to go by, its sibling should offer impressive picture quality at a bargain price.

85-inch TCL C7K was £2199 now £1349 at Argos (save £850)

Looking for a king-sized TV at a bargain price? While we haven't tested the 85-inch model, the 98-inch TCL C7K offers a bright yet detailed image, great gaming offerings and crisp dialogue from the built-in Bang & Olufsen speakers.

Read the full 98-inch TCL C7K review

While we cannot vouch for the 85-inch entirely as we have not fully reviewed it in our test room, it's safe to say that the C7K models we have tested are incredibly competent performers especially considering their price.

We call the 98-inch C7K's 98C7K’s picture "spectacular". When it comes to colour performance, the screen’s Quantum Dot system delivers a range and volume of colour that would normally only be found on a really top-end LCD TV, rather than one as aggressively priced.

This results in a dazzling yet detailed picture that is apparent both with general HDR images, as well as intense small HDR highlights such as reflections of sunlight on glass or metal, glints in people’s eyes, street lights, the moon, stars, candles and so on.

The 98-inch model does well with games, too. We say in our review: "High frame rate games look particularly smooth and feel impressively responsive, making it easy for gamers to bask in the glories of the screen’s bold colours, rich contrast, excellent detail and raw size."

Gamers are exceptionally well catered for when it comes to features, thanks to such features as ALLM, support for refresh rates up to 144Hz (and even 288Hz in Full HD resolution), VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), and just 13.1ms of input lag with 60Hz games when running in Game mode.

But how does it sound? The Bang & Olufsen speakers offer support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and the system in the 98-inch model delivers crisp dialogue with a reasonably expansive soundstage.

We do find it is lacking in the bass department, so there just isn’t much depth or heft to its low frequency response, leaving action scenes sounding a bit thin, and mid and treble tones sounding slightly too dominant. Still, it's a decent performer and budgeting for a soundbar would instantly upgrade its sound performance.

Still, this TCL model looks set to provide an immersive super-sized viewing experience at a price that won't break the bank for Black Friday.

MORE:

These are our thoughts on the TCL C7K

Here's our full review of the TCL C8K

Check out the best TVs under £1000