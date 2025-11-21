Save £550 on this "outstanding" Samsung Mini LED TV with this Black Friday discount

We have seen a whole host of TVs pass through our test room in the last year, from mighty 98-inch models to more affordable sets that won't take a massive chunk out of your bank balance.

But there are only a select handful that receive a coveted five-star rating from us, meaning they are top performers in their class. And there's a tempting Black Friday deal which has caught our eye on one of those very TVs right now.

The 65-inch Samsung QN90F is going for £1349 at Peter Tyson, saving you a hefty £550 off its original price.

Offering outstanding backlight control and an overall punchy picture performance, the QN90F is well worth a second look if you are on the hunt for an outstanding Mini LED TV.

When we had the QN90F in our test room, we were very impressed by its ability to "produce typically beautiful images capable of adapting to pretty much every possible picture quality need and taste – as well as pretty much any possible room environment".

On top of that, saturations are rich and vibrant but there’s enough subtlety in tones, even in the punchiest areas, to ensure that they never slide into looking cartoonish or flat. Like most 4K Samsung TVs, the QN90F presents a sharp overall image. It still manages to look natural, though, as if any sharpening enhancements are being applied more intelligently and on a more localised basis than they have been with other models.

In terms of audio, the TV's built-in speakers can deliver Dolby Atmos soundtracks. After selecting the Amplify sound mode, we find that the speakers can project sound clearly, creating a reasonably engaging soundstage.

Gamers will be pleased to hear that all four of the QN90F’s HDMI ports are specified to the full 48Gb HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, allowing them to handle the latest key gaming features of 4K/120Hz (actually Samsung’s TV can get up to 165Hz), VRR (including the AMD Freesync Premium Pro system), and ALLM switching.

It's worth noting that for £50 more at the moment, you should also consider the 65-inch LG C5. This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning model is available for £1399 at Richer Sounds currently, and we find during testing that the OLED TV provides rich, solid and engaging pictures that balance vibrancy and authenticity.

If your heart is set on a Mini LED, though, the Samsung QN90F is a great choice at this price.