LG is expanding its Xboom line of wireless earbuds with two new additions, the Xboom Buds Lite and the Xboom Buds Plus.

Designed to deliver "high-quality audio experiences for casual listeners and discerning audiophiles" alike, the new additions join the established Xboom Buds (2025) (£119 / $99) we sampled earlier this year.

Like their established stablemates, the new members of the Xboom family have been tuned by Black Eyed Peas founding member will.i.am, teasing "high-resolution sound quality and rich bass", with both new models employing lightweight graphene drivers for "clear, detailed audio with minimal distortion".

The Xboom Buds Plus are the more premium pair of the two, boasting 'intelligent' active noise cancelling which detects and reduces background noise.

The more costly Plus promise up to 10 hours of playback from the buds and a total of 30 hours with the charging case, the same numbers as found with the established Xboom Buds (2025).

The Buds Plus offer further features to mark them out as a more premium pair, including 'Adaptive EQ' which continuously monitors the earbuds' fit and automatically adjusts the sound profile in real time for optimal audio quality.

(Image credit: LG)

If you're looking for something more affordable, the Xboom Buds Lite are designed for users who "value simplicity with a touch of personalisation".

Powered by the same graphene drivers as the Xboom Buds Plus, the more affordable entry to the series also offer ANC, and tease up to 11.5 hours of playback from the earbuds and up to 35 hours in total when the case is in play. You also get access to four equaliser settings via LG's companion app for tweaking your sound to your specific tastes.

Both new pairs tease an "ergonomic design" with an ear hook for added stability and multiple ear tip sizes, although the Lite are, as you might expect, designed to be less heavy and more amenable than their Plus siblings.

Both pairs also share features regardless of price, including Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting to multiple devices simultaneously and Google Fast Pair for one-tap pairing to compatible Android sources.

According to Lee Jeong-seo, head of LG's audio division: “With Xboom Buds Plus and Buds Lite expanding the Xboom Buds line-up, we are honouring that legacy by making immersive, high-quality audio experiences available to more people, regardless of their lifestyle or listening preferences."

The LG Xboom Buds Lite and the more premium Xboom Buds Plus are available this September. The Lite will set you back £60, while the Plus will retail for £150 (further prices pending).

