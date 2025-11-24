When sifting through all the hi-fi that's on sale during the Black Friday deals period, it's always tricky to find a complete multi-component system that works together harmoniously and also doesn't break the bank.

There are plenty of bundle deals to be found at specialist retailers such as Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, so I've been inspired to turn my hand at putting together an affordable hi-fi system that caters to both vinyl and CD fans, all while only spending around £1000 in total.

A grand is still a lot to pay for a fresh hi-fi system, but in relative terms, these components offer excellent value for money – they've all been reviewed and heard by team What Hi-Fi? at our dedicated listening rooms, so these recommendations come from genuine, real-world listening.

And with many of the components enjoying a Black Friday discount, this setup as a whole is saving you a chunk of cash (£170, in fact) – with scope to expand the system to suit your needs.

The system

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Cambridge Audio's AXA35 and AXC35 duo are a great starter hi-fi pair, with the stereo amplifier matching the CD player both in aesthetics and sonic performance. The design is minimal but quietly elegant, and the 35W per channel stereo amp offers analogue line level inputs, a built-in moving magnet phono stage, and a headphone socket – ideal for private and/or late-night listening.

There is no DAC, digital input or any Bluetooth here, so you might want to invest in something like a streamer (more on that below) if those extra features are important to you.

The CD player works smoothly, quiet in action and easy to use with the included remote control. The screen is clear to read from a distance, and the Cambridge pair work together to deliver a smoothly detailed, fluid and expansive sound. There are ample dynamics, enjoyable rhythmical agility and a good deal of punch and solidity that keeps your attention hooked.

While newer budget amplifiers have pushed the sonic boundaries forward when it comes to precision, clarity and dynamic expression, the Cambridge amp and CD player are engaging and easy to listen to.

Both are currently enjoying a £50 discount off their full price, too.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Joining the above duo is the multiple Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E, a deck that we can't stop recommending. This is a stripped-back, no-frills, purist turntable design that nails the basics and offers a hugely enjoyable, stable, detailed and composed vinyl performance – at this entry level price point, it really is quite talented.

The Primary E may look a little plain, but it is well-built, comes with an Ortofon OM moving magnet cartridge pre-fitted, and it is as plug-and-play as you'll get for a fully manual turntable.

You'll have to manually change the speed when switching between 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM records, but I personally don't find that a huge task. The Primary E has recently had a price hike: it has been listed at £199 for the last few years, but has crept up to £229 in 2025.

You can get this £229 price if you sign up to the Richer Sounds VIP programme (which is free to join), or you can pick it up at Amazon for the same price. However, I am keeping my fingers crossed for the price to drop to £199 again – if it happens this week in the lead up to Black Friday (28th November).

(Image credit: Elac)

And finally, the speaker choice is pretty simple: the Elac Debut B5.2 standmounts are former Award winners and were a firm fixture in our best hi-fi speakers guide, until newer models inevitably ousted the five-star gems.

Don't let that deter you, though. The Debut B5.2 dropped in price to £170 – which is a significant drop from its original £250 price tag. Yes, these are an older model, but we find their insightful, dynamic and composed sound works well with just about any other budget hi-fi component.

They are quite forgiving of matching partners and positioning in a room, but they also offer a level of refinement that is rare in such affordable standmounts.

What about a music streamer?

WiiM's Pro Plus hi-res streamer is my go-to recommendation for any budget system, and its nimble, detailed, organised performance will slot in easily into the above system. I've seen the Pro Plus' price come down to usually £175 or even £169 in previous sales events – but the price is holding firm at £219 at the moment.

The Pro Plus is a compact, affordable box that holds a multitude of streaming talents. Hi-res files are supported, as is every popular music streaming service, including Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect, while you can also stream via Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast. The app is a dream to use, it is beginner-friendly, and it delivers fantastic value for money.

I am fairly confident the Pro Plus will come down in price as we get closer to Black Friday itself on 28th November, in which case, I wouldn't hesitate to snap it up to complete this budget system.