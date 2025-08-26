Apple confirms “Awe dropping” September launch event: iPhone 17 and (potentially) AirPods Pro 3 expected

Mark your calendar – Apple has officially announced its annual September launch event for Tuesday 9th September at 10AM Pacific Time (6PM BST / 3AM AEST the following day).

The event will stream live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, combining in-person attendance with global broadcast access.

The event's “Awe dropping” strap provides very little to go on (beyond Apple’s usual hype, at least), though there’s little doubt that the new iPhone 17 series will be the star of the show.

Apple's autumn events have consistently served as the main platform for iPhone reveals since 2011, and this year's smartphone lineup is expected to include the standard iPhone 17 alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

Oh, and let’s not forget the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, described in various reports as Apple's thinnest iOS device to date, though nothing has been confirmed by the tech giant to date.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Beyond the shiny new handsets, we could potentially see the long-awaited next-generation flagship wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, make an appearance, alongside an updated HomePod Mini 2. Naturally, this is all hopeful speculation on our part, but there’s no harm in that – we look forward to finding out if any of these products are confirmed in two weeks.

The Apple Watch lineup also typically receives updates during September's launch event, with industry experts anticipating the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Various reports have suggested potential new health monitoring features and processing improvements, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

And, well, that’s all we know for now. We’ve circled the date, and will keep an ear to the door of the incessant Apple rumour mill to bring you any more news or rumours in the run-up to the big day. Stay tuned.

