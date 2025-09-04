If you thought Samsung was done announcing new smartphones and tablets for 2025, then you ought to think again.

After launching no less than eight new smartphones this year – four of which are different versions of the flagship Galaxy S25 series – and three new iterations of the Galaxy Tab S10, Samsung is back with yet another phone and its latest generation of iPad adversaries.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

(Image credit: Samsung)

We'll start with the Galaxy S25 FE, as it's likely the least exciting of the trio of new handheld devices. It sports a Full HD+ Super AMOLED 2X display, with a variable 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed 1900 nits peak brightness.

The display also supports HDR in Samsung's usual HDR10 and HDR10+ combination, although the ProScaler feature that we highly endorsed in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review is sadly not included. That means that lower resolution content will not get the added sharpness and clarity, which is certainly a shame.

However, what you do get is Samsung's Adaptive Vision Booster engine, which adapts the brightness of the display in accordance with ambient lighting conditions and the content on the screen.

Furthermore, you get a plethora of Samsung's premium handset features, such as an Armour Aluminium and Gorilla Glass Victus chassis, a triple rear camera array with 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP wide-angle, and 8MP telephoto lenses, and Samsung's One UI software.

Interestingly, Samsung has chosen this mid-range device to launch its new One UI 8 update, meaning the software experience could be even slicker than the flagship S25 Ultra. Samsung has, however, confirmed that One UI 8 will launch on the rest of the S25 range later this month.

The Galaxy S25 FE starts at a very reasonable £649, and is available in four finishes: Icyblue, White, Navy and Jetblack. Could this be the Android-based answer to Apple's iPhone 16e?

Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

The more intriguing duo of devices from Samsung's latest lineup are the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. These are two high-end tablets that tout OLED displays and plenty of AV potential, which could spell trouble for Apple's iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Tab S11 features an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a variable 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1600 nits, and support for HDR10 and HDR10+.

The Tab S11 Ultra scales that screen up to a whopping 14.6 inches, outdoing Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro M4, though the rest of the specs remain the same as the standard Tab S11.

ProScaler and Adaptive Vision Boost are both supported, meaning lower resolution streamed content should look pin-sharp on these displays thanks to Samsung's clever image upscaling capabilities.

While Samsung is touting the largest display on a Galaxy Tab device to date, it's not compromising when it comes to the design, as these are two super-slender slabs of glass and metal. The Ultra weighs just 692g and measures in at a mere 5.1mm in width.

The S-Pen also gets an upgrade, with a new design that snaps onto the side of the tablet magnetically for charging and convenient storage.

While Samsung is yet to confirm, all of its recent smartphones and tablets have supported Dolby Atmos audio over headphones (wired and wireless) and over speakers, so we expect the Tab S11 series to follow suit.

The Tab S11 starts at £799 for the 128GB Wi-Fi-equipped model, but the price quickly increases to £1149 if you opt to upgrade to 512GB storage and add 5G compatibility.

The Tab S11 Ultra, on the other hand, starts at a cool £1199 for the 256GB Wi-Fi model, with a 1TB version with 5G enabled costing £1699.

Samsung's new handheld devices are available to order now.

