I've spent a considerable amount of this year flying around the world to see the latest TVs, projectors and soundbars, so I'm confident in saying that my roster of on-the-go AV gadgets is pretty refined at this point.

While a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones does the trick for music, as an AV enthusiast, I simply need a screen that does my favourite movies and TV shows justice; that's right, the screen on the back of the seat in front of me simply no longer cuts it.

That's why you'll seldom catch me on a flight without my iPad Air, often loaded up with the latest blockbusters from the likes of Apple TV and Netflix and deployed on my tray table for a spot of serious movie watching at 30,000 feet.

It's not the cheapest tablet on the market, but it balances picture and sound performance with portability in a way that makes it a vital part of my portable AV setup. However, thanks to Black Friday, it's also not as expensive as it usually is.

Now, I mostly carry an 11-inch iPad Air, but we've just bestowed the 13-inch iPad Air M3 with a coveted Product of the Year Award, so it seems only right to highlight this deal at Amazon that knocks £200 off the asking price.

Curiously, the 256GB model is the same price as the 128GB, so you'd be best off securing the extra storage for no additional cost. The higher-capacity configuration usually retails for £899, so scoring it at this price is a no brainer – especially if you plan on filling it up with movies, TV shows and music.

Save £200 Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3): was £899 now £699 at Amazon Apple's mid-range tablet may not feature the contrast-rich Tandem OLED panel of its Pro sibling. Still, it crams a seriously impressive AV performance into a slender, portable chassis, all for a price that hugely undercuts the Pro. Bundle that with a high-performance processor that makes this a suitable tablet for productivity tasks, and Dolby Vision and Atmos support, which ensures it excels at displaying supported content, and the iPad Air becomes a seriously compelling tablet for frequent flyers.

This iPad features the powerful M3 processor which is equally suited for AV and substantial productivity tasks alike, and at just 616g, you won't feel it weigh down your hand luggage. Despite its lightweight appeal, it boasts an expansive 13-inch display which is perfectly suited for binge watching a series on a long-haul flight.

In our full review, we determined that "this latest-generation iPad can deliver the goods when it comes to fulfilling its role as a portable movie machine", citing its "large screen with excellent all-round picture performance" as its biggest asset.

This display is bright yet balanced, and with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on board, it makes light work of any streaming tasks you throw at it.

Furthermore, we found plenty to appreciate regarding its audio performance. The built-in speakers deliver crisp and clear dialogue (ideal for a spot of out-loud movie watching), and the sound performance via a pair of wired headphones is equally excellent, with a rich, detailed and textured audio.

Traditionally I'd be pointing you towards the best OLED TV deals, or savings on Dolby Atmos soundbars, but this portable AV machine deserves a shout out, as it's served me well in instances where a 65-inch OLED TV would be simply impractical.

Amazon's deal that knocks the price down to just £699 (from £899) is impressive indeed, making this a top-notch deal if you're going to be stuck on planes, trains or buses for extended periods of time soon and want to watch some movies or TV shows to pass the time.