Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series – and it could spell trouble for the Apple iPad Air

Samsung has revealed the latest additions to its Galaxy Tab family of tablets: affordable alternatives to the flagship S10 series. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ feature premium designs and plenty of Galaxy AI smarts – although Samsung has dropped a staple feature of its mobile lineup to reach this lower price point.

The Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ feature 10.9-inch and 13.1-inch displays, respectively; Samsung boasts that this is the largest display on an FE-series Tab yet. They feature trimmed-down bezels surrounding the screen for a sleeker look, and a claimed peak brightness of up to 800 nits.

Furthermore, Samsung has included its Vision Booster feature, which will reportedly deliver optimal viewing regardless of your environment – so an abundance of ambient light shouldn't impact your on-the-go movie watching.

Unfortunately, to meet the cheaper price point (more on that in a moment), Samsung has opted for LCD panels in these tablets instead of its punchy Dynamic AMOLED displays, which have proven to deliver rich colours and deep blacks on its previous tablets and smartphones.

These panels can reach up to 90Hz, which should deliver smoother scrolling and gameplay, but they probably won't be as responsive as the Tab S10+ and Ultra, which both feature 120Hz panels.

There doesn't appear to be any mention of HDR10+ support either, nor a reference to Dolby Atmos support for the dual speaker setup. Both of these features can be found on the more expensive Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra.

Elsewhere, the Tab S10 FE and its plus variant feature the Exynos 1580​ chipset, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on whether you opt for the 128GB or 256GB storage option. They both run Android 15 with Samsung's One UI skin. That includes the Galaxy AI feature suite, with Circle to Search with Google and the Gemini assistant supported.

The Tab S10 FE+ also boasts a large 10,090 mAh battery (8000 mAh on the standard version), and both models are available in grey, silver or blue finishes. Both versions include an S-Pen stylus in the box, and a keyboard cover case is available as an optional extra.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE plus start at £499 and £649 respectively, notably cheaper than the Tab S10+, which starts at £999. And those prices undercut Apple's iPad Air, which is currently £599 for the 11-inch version, or £799 for the 13-inch model.

Pricing and availability for the US and Australia are yet to be confirmed.

