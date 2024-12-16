Rumours suggest a 20-inch foldable iPad could be on the way

After years of rumours, 2028 could finally be the year we see Apple release a foldable iPad.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Apple rumours expert Mark Gurman, who described the possible project as “something akin to a giant iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side”.

This isn’t the first time a two-screen tablet has been teased in the last few years.

You might remember the Microsoft Surface Neo, which was in development in 2019. It promised two tablets connected by a hinge that could be folded away like a book. However, it never saw the light of day, as Microsoft pulled production.

The rumoured foldable iPad is said to be one piece of glass rather than two hinged together, so think of it more like a Samsung Galaxy Z Series, but giant – it is said to be around 20 inches when unfolded completely.

Gurman says that one of Apple’s focuses is to avoid a crease in the screen as much as possible, adding that the product will not be a “true iPad-Mac hybrid” but will include elements of both.

“By the time 2028 rolls around, iPadOS should be advanced enough to run macOS apps,” he commented.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While other rumours of a foldable iPhone have been floating around for years, Apple is yet to release a foldable anything.

MORE:

Here is our review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

And these are the best iPads we recommend

We found the best tablet deals