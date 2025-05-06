Your next iPhone’s launch may have just become a lot more complicated

Apple is considering a significant shake-up to its long-established iPhone release schedule, potentially complicating the launch landscape for the iPhone 18 and beyond. According to a report from The Information, the tech giant may split future iPhone launches across two separate release windows – retaining the traditional autumn schedule for Pro models while shifting standard models to the following spring.

If you’re planning on snapping up the upcoming iPhone 17 though, you’re in luck. This shift will reportedly kick in from the iPhone 18 onwards, with the iPhone 17 still expected to follow Apple's traditional September release pattern, with all models launching simultaneously.

Assuming the reports are true, the planned changes would begin with the iPhone 18 generation in 2026, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and potentially the iPhone 18 Air launching in September 2026. Elsewhere, the standard iPhone 18 (and possibly an iPhone 18e) would follow in March 2027.

The reported scheduling change appears to be partly motivated by Apple's desire to "rejuvenate long-stagnant sales" while creating space in the production schedule for new product categories – potentially including the long-rumoured foldable iPhone, which industry watchers anticipate could debut in 2026.

Altering such an established product cycle will carry some potential risks, but the move suggests that Apple believes that a staggered approach might encourage more frequent upgrades. This, notably, wouldn't be Apple's first experience with spring iPhone launches either. The company has previously released iPhone SE models during March or April, and more recently introduced the iPhone 16e in February as a replacement for the SE range.

Given that both Samsung and Google have also previously moved their flagship phone launches earlier in the calendar year (potentially influencing Apple's decision), the move seems to make sense from a competitor’s point of view as well.

Apple, naturally, has yet to confirm any changes to its release strategy. For most of us, the iPhone 17 lineup, expected this September, is likely holding our attention for the time being, with plenty of rumours and leaks expected to unveil themselves ahead of its launch.

