Apple's AirPods Pro 3 might not launch this year, as previously expected.

Last week, mention of the next-gen wireless earbuds was spotted within code for iOS 26, prompting speculation that they would launch later this year (when the mobile operating system will launch). But now one analyst has poured cold water on that.

Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong has set out a timeline of when he thinks future Apple products will launch. The AirPods Pro 3 are listed as coming in 2026.

Pu is a trusted source with a strong track record of accurate Apple predictions.

This throws into doubt the previously rumoured 2025 launch date. Though that was never set in stone.

The AirPods Pro 2 launched back in 2022, and were updated to feature a USB-C port in place of the Lightning port in 2023. Apple has continued to add new features, including the ability to work as a hearing aid.

Towards the end of the year, they will gain two new features: higher-quality audio recording and the ability to wirelessly activate your iPhone camera's shutter. Apple announced both features at its recent WWDC conference.

The AirPods Pro 2 launched three years after the original AirPods Pro. A 2026 launch for the third-gen model would be a four-year gap between them and the second-gen.

Before WWDC, more features were rumoured for the AirPods, including sleep detection and more head gesture controls. These could well debut on the AirPods Pro 3, which are expected to focus more on health features.

