Samsung unveils its latest pair of foldable phones with AI smarts and thinner designs at Unpacked 2024

Samsung has launched two new devices in its Galaxy Z series of foldable handsets in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These devices continue the established form factors, with updated designs, more powerful internal components and Samsung's Galaxy AI which was a standout feature in its S24 Ultra smartphone earlier this year.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the latest iteration of this phone continues the half-phone, half-tablet concept with a book-style folding functionality. It features two screens in total; a cover screen that functions like a regular handset and a larger interior screen that is indicative of a small tablet. Samsung has actually increased the size of the display of this year's Z Fold while also making the phone more compact, which sounds like an oxymoron, but we can assure you it's not. The screen is actually wider and shorter, with more squared-off bezels around the corner, leading to a sleeker look and more screen real estate.

Speaking of the screens, Samsung has outfitted the new Fold with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a resolution of 2160 x 1856 (an unusual figure given the screen size, but it's practically Quad HD), HDR10+ support, and a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover display is a lower resolution 6.3-inch HD+ affair, although it's still a Dynamic AMOLED with a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio via headphones and the built-in speaker system.

The Z Fold 6 is also thinner and lighter than last year's model, down to just 5.6mm when unfolded and weighing only 239g (14g later than the Z Fold 5). Samsung claims that this makes the phone more comfortable in the hand and pocket alike. Internally Samsung has bought the Fold up to speed with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor (this special Samsung variant apparently has a slightly higher clock speed) and 12GB of RAM. Storage comes in either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB capacities and the battery is rated at 4400mAh – the same as the Fold 5. It's also running Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 skin over the top.

Camera performance is also indicative of last year's model, with a trio of rear shooters. The main lens is a 50MP wide-angle camera, which is backed up with a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lens, as well as a 4MP under-display front-facing camera on the main display, and a 10MP front-facing lens on the cover display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes in three bold finishes: silver shadow, pink and navy. It starts at £1799 with pre-orders starting today.

Following up with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, as the name suggests this is Samsung's modern take on the flip phone. Samsung gave this phone a fairly hefty update last year, so this appears to be a spec bump above all else. It features the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an upgraded 50MP main camera that it shares with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also gets a boost in battery life with a new 4000mAh cell (up from 3700mAh on its predecessor) and either 256GB or 512GB of storage backed by 12GB of RAM.

Available in four finishes – blue, yellow, silver shadow and mint – the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at £1049 with pre-orders starting today.

As expected, both devices are deeply integrated with Samsung's new AI features which launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. This includes the rather handy circle to search with Google feature, the AI generative fill photo editing tools, smart suggestions for message responses and live translation for texts and phone calls. Both devices will launch fully on the 24th of July alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro and a pair of new Galaxy Watch devices.

