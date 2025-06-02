Sony's Xperia series has been an oddity in the smartphone world for quite some time, and its dwindling popularity against heavy hitters such as Apple and Samsung is hard to ignore.

Despite the difficulties, Sony has remained steadfast in continuing production of its Xperia phones; that, though, might be about to change. Rumours are circulating that Sony's new Android smartphone will usher in a new era, in which it won't have a hand in its production.

A report from Smartphone Digest (via Android Authority) claims that the Xperia 1 VII, which was announced just a couple of weeks ago, won't be manufactured by Sony internally.

Instead, Sony could be outsourcing assembly of its latest premium smartphone to third-party manufacturers, as evidenced by the removal of any mention of smartphones on its manufacturing-focused website.

Sony already uses other manufacturers to assemble the step-down smartphones in its range, namely the mid-range Xperia 5 and entry-level Xperia 10, so the Xperia 1 appears to be following in the footsteps of its siblings.

Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that the Xperia range is winding down. However, it does seem that Sony has taken an unusually reserved approach to announcing its smartphones for the last couple of years.

The Xperia 5 V is still awaiting a successor, despite launching back in 2023. Though there might not be much use in waiting, as Sony reportedly cancelled the Xperia 5 VI last year.

The Japanese-language publication Impress Watch (also via Android Authority) reported that Sony opted to continue selling the five-star Xperia 5 V instead of launching a sequel, and the company is yet to confirm if the Xperia 5 series will return this year.

The Xperia 10, on the other hand, is often refreshed alongside the flagship model yet there was no mention of an Xperia 10 VII at Sony's last launch event.

Considering the last three generations of Sony's budget smartphones have picked up Awards, we're eagerly anticipating the next version's announcement.

Overall, it seems as though Sony's Xperia phones are in somewhat of a limbo state, though the 1 VII's upgrades to picture and sound performance are certainly appealing to us, so we hope to see the rest of the lineup get the same attention later this year.

As for the shift in manufacturing strategy, it's unclear what impact this will have on the new Xperia 1, though we didn't notice anything too out of the ordinary when we reviewed the latest generation Xperia 10 and Xperia 5 devices.

Generally speaking, it could either be the lifeline that the Xperia series requires, or Sony's way of sidelining its smartphone division without abandoning it entirely; only time will tell.

