Sony has reportedly ceased production of its only 8K TV, the Z9K, leaving Samsung and LG as the only remaining big players supporting the next generation resolution.

The news broke via FlatpanelsHD earlier this week, which reported Sony confirmed ceasing production in a direct statement. We've emailed Sony for confirmation of the report and will update this page when we hear back.

Originally launched in 2022 – the same year as the aging A90K OLED TV – the Z9K has been a permanent fixture in Sony's TV lineup since.

Unlike Samsung, which has historically offered multiple 8K models in its roster, that are updated and replaced annually, Sony's three-year-old model has not been succeeded since launch.

Instead, it has quietly soldiered on in the background leaving other premium TVs in Sony's range, namely the A95L QD-OLED and Bravia 9 Mini LED, to enjoy the spotlight.

8K remains a hot topic in the TV world, as it's yet to catch on with mainstream consumers in the way that 4K has.

This is due to a lack of dedicated native content currently available. There also seems to be very little appetite for 8K Blu-ray, and network bandwidth restrictions remain a roadblock for streaming at such a high resolution.

Curiously, it was Sony's own PlayStation brand that made the most recent compelling case for 8K, with support for the resolution on the PS5 Pro with a handful of selected titles.

For 2025, that means Samsung will remain the only manufacturer to consistently offer new 8K TVs every year, with this year's QN990F and QN900F 8K TVs set to launch in the near future.

The Korean giant has invested heavily in AI to enhance its upscaling feature, which has made the lack of native 8K content less of an issue, ultimately making its 8K TVs more compelling when compared to their competitors.

LG also offers an 8K TV in the form of the QNED99T, however, it was released last year and will continue as LG's only 8K model. Meanwhile, the Z3 8K OLED TV can be found at selected retailers, though LG doesn't appear to be selling it through its official channel any more.

All signs suggest Sony is focussing on 4K for the immediate future. The upcoming 2025 TV range, which features the Bravia 8 II QD-OLED and Bravia 5 Mini LED, is exclusively centred around 4K screens.

The prototype shown of its upcoming RGB Mini LED TV (set to release in 2026) was also outfitted with a 4K panel.

