Sony officially resumes projector sales in Europe, and it's even bringing a new model to the market

Sony has officially announced that it will continue selling its home cinema and business projectors in Europe after a two-month hiatus linked to EU export control regulations and trade restrictions.

The news that Sony would have to pull its premium projector line from shelves in Europe rattled the home cinema world when it broke in March of this year.

During that period of uncertainty, many home cinema enthusiasts mourned the loss of some of the best projectors on the market, however, this recent news is a happier twist in the story.

Projectors will "resume shipping in the European market starting this month", including the Award-winning VPL-XW5000ES, Bravia Projector 8 and Bravia Projector 9. Alongside these existing models, we will also see the European debut of another previously announced home cinema projector.

The Bravia Projector 7 will sit in the middle of the range between the XW5000ES and five-star Bravia Projector 8, and it will reportedly bring some features from the latter down to a slightly cheaper (though presumably still decidedly non-budget) price point.

Expect the XR Processor with all of Sony's proprietary picture-enhancing tech, such as XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, Deep Black, and Triluminos Pro. It also features Sony's SXRD 4K projection technology and a laser light source with a claimed 2200 lumens of brightness.

You can check our brief Sony Bravia 7 Projector hands-on impressions for more information about its performance and specs, though bear in mind that it was written during the period in which it could not secure a confirmed European release.

