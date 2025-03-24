Terrible news: Sony is about to stop selling projectors in Europe, including the UK

Some very bad news just in from Sony; the tech brand has made the “unavoidable decision” to stop selling projectors in Europe, including the UK. It says this is due to new European restrictions.

We will spare you the regulation jargon, but because of export-related measures and further restrictions, Sony says “it is now prohibited to sell, supply, transfer or export of, directly or indirectly, dual-use goods and technology” to the European continent.

The tech brand says it will pull the sales once “current stock is depleted.”

It adds: “We remain committed to compliance with applicable laws and regulations and responsible business practices and are working closely with our business partners to support a smooth transition.”

Some of our favourite projectors are on the list of those that will cease to be sold, much to our dismay. That includes the Sony Bravia Projector 8, the VPL-XW5000ES, and the Sony Bravia Projector 9. All of those received five-star reviews from us, with the VPL-XW5000ES snagging a What Hi-Fi? award last year.

We are not yet sure about the fate of VPL-XW7000ES and VPL-GTZ380, or what this means for future Sony projectors, but we have reached out to Sony to find out and will update this story with more details as we get them.

On top of the home cinema projectors mentioned above, Sony has confirmed that the VPL-FHZ85, VPL-FHZ80, VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 ‘installation projectors’ are also to be removed from sale.

