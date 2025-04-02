When will Sony put the A90K out of its misery and produce a new small OLED TV?

Do you watch Rick & Morty? If you do, you must be familiar with Mr Meeseeks, the blue aliens who can be ushered into existence to enthusiastically perform a single task.

The thing with a Mr Meeseeks (despite the name, Mr Meeseeks is a species rather than an individual) is that it is designed to perish the moment it has completed its task. It's not engineered to live for any significant length of time, and that becomes quite the problem when Jerry, Morty's dad, tasks a Mr Meeseeks with taking two strokes off his golf game.

It's a task that, it turns out, is pretty much impossible, and days into its supposedly momentary lifespan, one Mr Meeseeks proclaims, "Meeseeks don't usually have to last this long – it's getting weird!"

Anyway, I think a lot about that whenever I think about the Sony A90K OLED TV.

The A90K, which is available in 42- and 48-inch sizes, came out way back in 2022 and, to date, it's Sony's only 'small' OLED model.

The brand has just announced its 2025 TVs and, would you believe it, there's no replacement for the A90K among them. That means that it will continue in Sony's range until at least 2026.

Four years is several lifetimes for a modern TV, particularly a premium one such as the A90K, and while I'm not saying it isn't still a very good TV, there's plenty of room for improvement.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While smaller OLED panels haven't improved at the rate of their larger siblings (there's no QD-OLED, MLA or Primary RGB Tandem OLED tech at 42 or 48 inches, for example), LG has been steadily squeezing more brightness out of its compact C-series models.

Sony's processing has come a long way since 2022, too, so worthwhile improvements to movie picture quality should be possible.

So why hasn't the company come up with an A90K replacement yet? Unlike brands such as Samsung and LG, Sony seems to need to pick its priorities and refresh only parts of its range at a time. This year, for example, we're getting a Bravia 8 II and Bravia 5, but not a new version of the Bravia 9.

Still, most Sony models are refreshed at least every two years, so the A90K going into its fourth makes it a real outlier. I guess Sony just doesn't see 42- and 48-inch OLED TVs as being particularly worth it, and I think that's a great shame. I would love to see a new, small Sony OLED take on the LG C5.

MORE:

Here's Sony's 2025 TV range in full

Check out our first impressions of the Sony Bravia 8 II and Bravia 5

These are the best TVs you can buy right now