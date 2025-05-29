Apple HomePod with a screen might grace your kitchen counter later this year

If you’ve been keeping an eye out for an update to Apple’s long-rumoured HomePod with a screen (not an official title), you’ll be pleased to hear that it could be landing as soon as this year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman – a historically proven, reputable source for all things Apple – he expects the company’s smart screen-toting speaker to “…finally hit the market by the end of this year at the earliest…” with the additional caveat that it remains “up in the air”.

The device, which Gurman describes as “…a smart home display, sized like a small iPad…” is reportedly codenamed J490, and was said to be close to launching last year before being delayed.

Another device, known as J595, is also apparently in the works, with a reported robotic arm that can move the display around. This more advanced version, however, isn’t expected to launch until a year or two after its armless sibling.

Either way, it looks as though the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Amazon’s Echo Show 10 – which has a screen that swivels round to face users – could have some Apple-centred competition on its hands in the not-too-distant future.

Naturally, we are following the usual Apple rumour mill protocol by taking all this with heaps of salt. And if you’d rather have an Apple-powered smart speaker ASAP, feel free to check out our Apple HomePod 2 vs HomePod Mini guide, to see which screenless, Siri-toting speaker is right for you.

