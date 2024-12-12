Our favourite affordable tablet for movies on the move is now cheaper than ever

There are lots of cheap tablets out there, but very few of them are any good, particularly where movies and music are concerned.

The Amazon Fire HD 10, though, is a different story: this is a 10-inch tablet that we recently gave a What Hi-Fi? Award to at its original price of £150, thanks primarily to its 'balanced and surprisingly punchy picture performance'. And now you can pick it up for just £70 at Amazon – that's better than half-price!

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 Winner Amazon Fire HD 10 was £150 now £70 at Amazon (save £80)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 was budget-friendly to begin with but now with a ridiculous 50 per cent off, it's more affordable than ever. It boasts a beautiful Full HD display and at 10.1 inches, it is large enough to enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies.

In our five-star review of the tablet, we praise its bright and punchy image, which comes as a welcome surprise considering its low price and the lack of HDR support. This makes for a more than passable viewing experience, packing an impressive punch for a 'basic' screen.

While watching Rogue One during our testing process, we found that "there’s an unexpected three-dimensionality to the Fire HD 10’s presentation, with characters and spaceships standing out effectively against backgrounds. There’s lots of detail in faces, clothes and scenery, too, and while there’s a little blur to motion, it’s not too distracting."

You can also connect with family and friends over social media or video calling. With Alexa built into the heart of the design, it is also possible to control all your smart home devices with just your voice.

