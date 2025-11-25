In a world where streaming is increasingly becoming the main way we watch our favourite movies and TV shows, it can be tricky to decide which service is worth your monthly subscription.

Firstly, there are so many on the market, from big hitters such as Netflix and Disney Plus, to more niche platforms such as BFI Player (for indie films) and Shudder (horror movies).

And with all those options, it can be hard to know which services deliver a great selection of shows and movies but also – if you're like us – with good picture quality and sound.

So we have good news, to help you make that decision. We've spotted an eye-catching deal on our 'best video streaming service', as made office by our recent What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Apple TV (formerly known as Apple TV+) is available for just £4.99 a month for six months, down from its usual price of £9.99.

Apple TV was £9.99 now £4.99 at Apple TV

The Award-winning streaming service is available for £4.99 a month for six months with this Black Friday deal. That's a great saving considering the quality of what you are getting.

Read our full Apple TV review

That saves you a total of £30 for that period before it goes back up to its regular cost. This gives you a decent amount of time to enjoy its offerings and decide whether you want to continue, all at a discounted price.

You can take advantage of this deal if you are in the US as well, as the price has dropped from $12.99 to $5.99 per month.

But what's so special about Apple's streaming platform? First off, its high-quality streaming performance really sets it apart.

It has a higher streaming bitrate compared to Netflix or Prime Video (which averages between 10 and 25 Mbps), as Apple TV averages around 25 to 40 Mbps and can even stretch to 45 Mbps.

We say in our review: "Compared with even the best Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video streams, content from Apple TV looks noticeably sharper, cleaner and more detailed."

We’re not talking 4K Blu-ray levels of crispness and control, of course – discs can exceed bitrates of 100 Mbps, after all – but Apple TV gets closer than any of its mainstream rivals.

In terms of sound, the service delivers Dolby Atmos soundtracks with a satisfying amount of immersion and control.

There are some great shows and movies, too. When it comes to TV shows, it offers the likes of Severance, Black Bird, Platonic, Shrinking, Ted Lasso and Pluribus, all of which have scored highly with critics and audiences.

Then there’s Slow Horses – one of the very best TV shows of the last few years, at least as far as the What Hi-Fi? team is concerned.

Its film offerings are less impressive, however, but films such as Coda, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Tetris and Finch are still on the menu.

If you want to save some cash while getting access to this Award-winning streaming service, this is the time to do it.