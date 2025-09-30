Voting for the What Hi-Fi? Readers’ Award 2025 has opened, offering you, our wonderful readers, the chance to let us know which hi-fi or home cinema hardware has excited you most this year.

The category is part of the main What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025. The only difference is that, rather than being decided by our expert reviewers, its winner is chosen by you in a public vote.

And this year, there’s a particularly impressive list to choose from with 2025 shaping up to be one of the most turbulent in recent memory.

Whether it’s the swinging prices coming from changes in the way global trade works, or the arrival of stellar new hardware on both the hi-fi and home cinema side, 2025 has been anything but dull.

Voting closes on Sunday 5th of October, so don't wait, have your say now!

As well as getting your vote in using the poll embedded in this article, make sure to also leave a comment saying why you chose it.

After that, make sure to keep checking back with What Hi-Fi? regularly as we have two other big dates approaching for this year’s Awards.

We’ll be announcing our Best Buy Award winners on the 14th of October, which will cover everything from the top turntables, to the best AVRs we’ve tested and recommend that are still on sale.

From there, we’ll continue our comparative testing battle royale, to then select the final Product of the Year winner for each category, which we’ll announce on the 13th of November at our exclusive black tie ceremony.

At the event we’ll also reveal the Readers Award and other special category winners. These include Temptation winners, a new entrant into the Hall of Fame, our Innovation of the Year, and the Outstanding Contribution Award.

